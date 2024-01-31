The most competitive UK regions revealed

A poll of 2,000 adults found 24 per cent of those in the capital will go all out to win everything they participate in.

But the people of the West Midlands and the North East are following closely behind on 23 and 22 per cent respectively - and no doubt would love to reach number one.

The study found the capital’s residents believe there’s nothing wrong with a little bit of light-hearted rivalry - though 23 per cent admit they can be a sore loser.

A quarter (27 per cent) of Londoners will make sure they take top spot on the leaderboard when playing video games, while 11 per cent won't even let their kids win at board games, while 41 per cent consider coming second as big a sin as coming in last.

One in three people in the North East admit they will try to make a game out of things that don’t even require a winner or loser - like who can scan items at the supermarket quickest.

A spokesperson for Online Betting Guide (OLBG), which commissioned the research, said: "A little competitiveness is a good thing and can be a good way to learn how you work under pressure.

“It’s interesting to see how many people don’t deal well with defeat, and I wonder how many colleagues realise they’re in a subliminal competition with their peers. Studies have shown that healthy competition can boost performance and happiness, and you can actually find people to be their most confident when they’re on the road to holding the trophy.”

Healthy conflict can be a good thing

The results found 17 per cent of the Welsh say sporting events are one of the places they wish to triumph - and 28 per cent admit they struggle being the runner-up.

And of the 59 per cent of North Western respondents, 14 per cent say they’re most eager to succeed when it comes to their friends and partners.

After losing a light-hearted game or challenge, 56 per cent of Scots say their first response is to congratulate the winners.

However, 17 per cent of those in the South East will need a moment to calm down and process, and 14 per cent of Londoners will demand a rematch until justice is served in their favour.

More than a third (35 per cent) say they prefer working alone than in a group, according to wider UK results, with the main reason being they can concentrate and not worry about others (47 per cent), while 16 per cent know exactly how it needs to be done.

More than three in 10 (31 per cent) admit their tense nature has got them into squabbles with their squad - with 67 per cent saying they were only ‘partially’ to blame.

For 56 per cent of those polled, via OnePoll, there must always be a winner and a loser, and 77 per cent agree that a little competitiveness is a good thing.

The spokesperson from OLBG added: “A healthy feud can often make or break a relationship, so it’s no surprise that many get into little tiffs with the opposite teams - and in many cases, people who are on the same side. Whatever role you play in the group, it’s a good idea to play to each other’s strengths. That way, everyone feels comfortable, and can have their moment to shine.”

Top 5 most competitive regions

London North East West Midlands Wales North West

