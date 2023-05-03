News you can trust since 1887
Sign Out
The Masked Singer’s Joel Dommett announces he is expecting his first child with wife Hannah Cooper

Dommett married his wife four years ago in 2019 - the pair first met in 2016 after Dommett’s success with I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here

By Daniel Mcneil
Published 3rd May 2023, 12:00 BST

The wife of comedian Joel Dommett, Hannah Cooper has revealed the couple are expecting their first child together. The model shared a series of sweet snaps showcasing her baby bump to her 97,000 followers on Instagram.

The TV presenter met his now-wife after his 2016 stint on I’m A Celebrity, after she drunkenly messaged him a cat emoji. They tied the knot three years later in Mykonos in front of their friends and family.

Speaking to a national newspaper, Dommett said he consults his 31-year-old wife when considering what job offers to accept and which to turn down, also claiming she stopped him from becoming a “horrific person”.

    He said: “Hannah is really important for me. I met her at the perfect time. I feel if I didn’t meet her when I did I probably wouldn’t be where I am right now and if I was here I would probably be a horrific human being.

    “She keeps me grounded and happy. Without sounding all mushy, you know you have met the one when they make you a better person and Hannah definitely makes me a better person. She helps me make the right decisions. I think my life and career would have gone down a completely different path if it wasn’t for her.”

    His career has gone from strength to strength since his time on I’m A Celeb seven years ago, where he finished in second place to Scarlett Moffatt. He is currently the presenter on ITV’s The Masked Singer.

    Meanwhile Hannah has modelled for several high-street brands, including Boux Avenue, M&S and MissGuided. The couple now host a podcast together called Never Have I Ever in which each week they take on a new challenge.

