News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
20 hours ago International Criminal Court issue arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin
37 minutes ago US President Joe Biden welcomes Vladimir Putin ICC arrest warrant
58 minutes ago Heathrow Airport Easter strike: Staff will walk out for 10 days
59 minutes ago Jurassic Park actor Sam Neill opens up on blood cancer diagnosis
2 hours ago Comic Relief raises £34 million in star-studded night of comedy
2 hours ago The Wire and John Wick actor Lance Reddick dies aged 60

The Jonathan Ross Show: Who is on ITV show tonight? Line-up including Liam Neeson, Bella Ramsey & Mel Giedroyc

Jonathan Ross will once again be joined by another star studded line up - here’s who will be appear on this week’s episode

Will Millar
By Will Millar
Published 18th Mar 2023, 12:19 GMT

On this week’s episode of The Jonathan Ross Show, the host will be joined by a special cast of celebrities including one of the biggest film stars as well as the comedian behind ‘Unknown P’. Last week, Love Island host Maya Jama took to the sofa to discuss her budding career in TV.

The legendary chat show first aired on the BBC as Friday Night with Jonathan Ross between 2001 and 2010. In 2011, it changed names to the Jonathan Ross Show, and moved permanently to ITV. During this time, Ross has conversed with A-listers from across the globe.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Here’s who will be appearing on the Jonathan Ross show tonight...

Most Popular

    Who is on ITV’s Jonathan Ross Show tonight?

    Joining Jonathan Ross in the studio this week will be…

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad
    • Liam Neeson (Taken)
    • Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us, Game of Thrones)
    • Mel Giedroyc (Great British Bake Off)
    • Lady Blackbird (Singer)
    • Munya Chawawa (Comedian)

    How to watch The Jonathan Ross Show tonight

    Actor Liam Neeson has said he thinks a united Ireland “will happen” if all sides are appeased
    Actor Liam Neeson has said he thinks a united Ireland “will happen” if all sides are appeased
    Actor Liam Neeson has said he thinks a united Ireland “will happen” if all sides are appeased
    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    The Jonathan Ross Show will air on Saturday (March 18) from 9.55pm on ITV. If you miss it, you can catch up on the episode after it airs on ITVX.

    ITVMaya JamaCelebritiesTVLove IslandBBC