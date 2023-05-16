Dave and Si will explore the stunning west coast of UK as part of their new series

The BBC has announced Hairy Bikers duo Dave Myers and Si King will host an exciting new show. The TV chefs are set to return to our screens with their brand new series The Hairy Bikers Go West.

In the series, the famous pair will travel from north to south discovering the producers, farmers and chefs that are contributing to a modern British culinary revolution.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Myers and King are embarking on a tour across the stunning west coast and exploring the changing area through restaurants, recipes, producers and inventive new food entrepreneurs.

Most Popular

A teaser for the eight-part series reads: “Starting in Scotland and riding all the way to Devon, this is the perfect trip for the Bikers to revisit places that are meaningful to their past, special locations where their friendship was forged, and locations linked to their family history.”

BBC head of commissioning, factual entertainment & events Catherine Catton has said the new show “will showcase the food, passion and creativity of people all across the UK and I’m very excited to be bringing them to BBC viewers.”

In May 2022, Dave devastatingly announced he would be taking a break from filming due to his cancer diagnosis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More recently, the 65-year-old presenter and foodie delighted fans as he returned to our screens - appearing on the ITV daytime show This Morning - after his successful chemotherapy treatment.

Dave and Si King also announced they have been working together in the last few months to release their book titled the Hairy Dieters.