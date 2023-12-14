The sixth and final series of Netflix historical drama The Crown has been released.

Streaming giant Netflix have released the final instalment of the award-winning historical drama The Crown.

The series which first arrived on our screen in 2016 and has ran for six seasons, is now coming to an end - focusing on the aftermath of Princess Diana’s death for its last ever series.

Here is all you need to know about The Crown and its final season.

What is The Crown about?

The Crown is a historical drama, which re-tells the life of Queen Elizabeth II and notable events and circumstances revolving around the Royal Family.

What does each season of The Crown cover?

The first season of The Crown focuses mostly on Queen Elizabeth II taking to the throne aged 25, as well as her marriage to Prince Phillip and birth of Prince Charles. It also focuses on the frowned-upon relationship between Princess Margaret and Peter Townsend, and the resignation of Winston Churchill.

The second season covers the Suez Crisis in 1956, the Profumo affair political scandal, as well as the birth of Queen Elizabeth II’s youngest children, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.

The third season covers the time period of 1964 to 1977, and events covered include the silver jubilee, the Aberfan disaster, the Apollo 11 moon landing, the death of Winston Churchill and the Duke of Windsor and more. We are also introduced to the future Queen Consort, Camilla Shand.

In the fourth season of The Crown, viewers are introduced to Princess Diana and the marital difficulties between her and Prince Charles. It also documents the 11-year premiership of Margaret Thatcher.

The fifth season follows on with Princess Diana’s story, most notably her Panorama interview and her divorce from Prince Charles. The series also covers Queen Elizabeth II’s state visit to Russia, the decommissioning of Brittania, and the beginning of Tony Blair’s premiership.

What happens in the final series of The Crown?

The final series of The Crown (Season Six), portrays important events up to 2005, focussing mostly on the death of Princess Diana and the aftermath, as well as the deaths of Princess Margaret and Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother. It also reenacts the early days of future heir to the throne Prince William’s relationship with Kate Middleton.

Season 6 of The Crown will include the death of Princess Diana

Where can I watch The Crown?

The Crown is a Netflix original series, which means it is only available to watch on the streaming platform.

All six seasons are available to watch now, with the final instalment of season six being released today (Thursday, December 14.)

Who stars in The Crown?

The Crown has many cast changes due to the ageing of the main characters.