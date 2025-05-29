The Anti-diet diet: Sweet breakfasts, two-course dinners and no carb shaming

Locally-founded The Britalian Diet launches new seven-day meal plan series to help people lose weight without giving up joy.

A cappuccino (or other warm, milky drink) and something sweet for breakfast. A two-course dinner at the end of the day. Pasta, dessert, even a glass of wine now and then. It may not sound like a typical weight loss plan, but that’s exactly the point.

This month, weight loss expert Fran Bell has launched a new series of downloadable seven-day PDF meal plans based on The Britalian Diet - a weight loss approach and book that’s quickly gaining a loyal following for its refreshing blend of structure, satisfaction, and Italian-inspired joy.

The philosophy behind The Britalian Diet began with Fran’s own journey. After years of dieting and feeling frustrated with plans that demanded constant restriction and unrealistic rules, she turned her attention to the Italian way of eating and living. What started as curiosity quickly became a life-changing shift - and within eight months, Fran had lost 88 pounds.

Pizza, pasta, wine (if desired) and dessert are all on the menu

“I fell in love with the Italian lifestyle - not just the food, but the rhythm of it. They eat proper meals. They sit down. They enjoy food without guilt. I went down a complete rabbit hole: I read research papers, interviewed Italians from different regions, and started picking apart the habits that actually make the difference,” she says.

Italy remains one of the healthiest and least obese nations in the developed world, and its approach to food is very different from the culture of restriction so common in the UK. Fran’s aim was to translate those powerful principles into something that would work for busy British lives - with easy-to-follow meal plans, simple recipes, no fads, and real, minimally processed food.

The result is The Britalian Diet - and now, a growing collection of easy-to-follow seven-day downloadable plans designed for people who want to dip their toe in the water and feel better without giving everything up.

The first in the series, the seven-Day Britalian Kickstart Plan, is available now for £3 at thebritaliandiet.co.uk. It offers a simple, structured reset averaging 1,400 calories per day, built around a satisfying daily rhythm: a sweet but light breakfast with a milky coffee (or other warm, milk-based drink), a satisfying lunch and Italian-style snack, and a two-course dinner.

Fran before the weight loss

There’s even room for wine or dessert if it fits within the day’s total. The emphasis is on consistency, planning, and pleasure - not punishment.

Each plan in the series follows the same gentle structure and core philosophy: build habits around meals you enjoy, eat enough to feel satisfied, and use rhythm and structure to guide your choices - rather than trying to rely on willpower alone. Early feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, with followers reporting weight loss, reduced cravings, and a more peaceful relationship with food.

One user said, “I can’t believe I’m losing weight without cutting everything out. This is the first plan I’ve stuck to because it doesn’t feel like a diet. It feels like how I want to live.”

More plans are already in development, including vegetarian, gluten-free, budget-friendly, seasonal and “dessert-a-day” editions, as well as a Fast Britalian Kickstart Plan for those that need more rapid results (for health reasons or an upcoming event, for example).

Fran after the 88 pound weight loss

“I wanted to make something that felt kind, accessible and grounded in real life,” says Fran. “So many women feel like they’re failing at dieting - but actually, it’s the diets that are failing them. This is about starting again, in a completely different way.”

The seven-day plan series marks a new chapter in the Britalian journey - one that puts joy, structure and sustainability back on the menu.

The first plan is available to download now, with new editions launching throughout the year.

For more information, visit www.thebritaliandiet.co.uk