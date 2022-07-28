Tesco launches delivery saver schemes for less than £2.50 a month

Tesco has launched three new delivery saver schemes (Photo: Adobe)

Tesco has launched three new delivery saver schemes to help shoppers save on money as prices continue to soar.

The schemes start at £2.49 per month, which the supermarkt says may be cheaper than the cost of petrol to go to their nearest store.

It comes as households across the UK look for ways to reduce their supermarket spend as much as possible amid the cost of living crisis.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What are the new delivery saver schemes?

Delivery memberships were available previously at Tesco but were forced to stop during the pandemic to give way to inviduals most at risk from Covid.

The new click-and-collect membership plan and two new delivery saver tiers aim to give customers more choice and flexibility when it comes to doing the weekly shop.

Customers can also convert their clubcard vouchers into cashback to use towards delivery.

The cheapest plan

The cheapest plan at Tesco starts at £2.49 a month.

Shoppers will be able to choose as and when they would like to collect their shop on orders over £25 with the Anytime Click+Collect plan.

Off Peak Delivery Plan

The next monthly tariff is £4.99 for the Off Peak Delivery Plan.

This includes a £25 minimum spend for click-and-collect and a £40 minimum basket price for home delivery.

However, shoppers will get the added flexibility of same day slots for click-and-collect and next day options for home delivery.

Anytime Delivery Plan

The Anytime Delivery Plan is priced at £7.99 a month.

The same minimum spends apply, with same day options for both click-and-collect and home delivery, but it also includes priority booking for slots over the festive period.

How can I use my Clubcard vouchers for delivery slots?

For every 50p in Clubcard vouchers, shoppers can redeem £1.50 in reward partner codes to use against the cost of any delivery plan. The codes must be applied before your plan renewal date.

If you choose a monthly payment plan, the value of your code will be evenly split between the months payable.

To convert your Clubcard points into delivery slots, follow these steps:

1. Before exchanging your vouchers, check the Delivery Saver website for the latest prices. Codes over £1.50 of your plan cost will not be accepted and there is no money back for overpayment using the code.

2. Select the amount of Clubcard vouchers you would like to exchange. You can top-up the price difference with another payment method on the Partner website.

3. When you have completed your order you will receive a confirmation email, and a second email containing your Partner code will arrive shortly after.

4. If you placed your order in the app your code will appear in the ‘My Rewards’ section within 15 minutes, and you will also receive the emails.

5. To redeem your code click the link in the email to the partner website and enter your code where asked. If you ordered in the app this link can be found in ‘How to redeem’ in the ‘My Rewards’ section.Some shoppers have already made the most of the new deal. One Clubcard member told the Tesco site:

"Excellent plan, shopping from home is great.

“Every delivery driver is a credit to Tesco, helpful, friendly and very polite.”

The member added: “Highly recommend Delivery Saver."