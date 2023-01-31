The changes are expected to come into effect at the end of February, though Tesco has not confirmed the exact amount of staff affected.

Tesco has announced a series of huge changes that will come into effect across all of its supermarkets that will put around 2,000 jobs at risk. The chain will not only shake-up its shop management roles, but also enforce closures of any remaining hot counters.

Hot delis are expected to be no more from February 26. Tesco has not confirmed the exact number of staff who work on the counters, but has ensured all affected workers will be offered different roles in the company.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will also be a reduction in the number of lead roles and team managers across its larger supermarkets. The management structure shake-up will impact an estimated 1,750 workers, while 350 are affected by various localised changes.

Most Popular

This also includes the closure of a total of eight Tesco pharmacies, as well as reduced hours at select in-store post offices. Some head office roles will be removed and its Maintenance Operational Centre in Milton Keynes will be closed.

Tesco wanted to ensure those impacted that they will definitely be offered the chance to move into other vacancies in the company. It will introduce 1,800 new shift leader jobs that will be lower paid, but managers will have their pay protected for two years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad