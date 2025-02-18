Tech expert reveals four simple tips to improve your password security

We all know we need to use secure passwords. We’re reminded often enough. But as more and more of our lives move online, and everything from grocery shopping to accessing our bank accounts needs us to create yet another secure, unique password, is it any wonder that we fall back on using the same simple and easy-to-remember options every time.

However, using weak passwords puts our online security and personal information at serious risk. This has been known to lose people thousands of pounds due to hackers getting access to their accounts.

So, what can we do to protect ourselves? James Taylor, Tech Expert at Embryo shares some simple tips with us:

1. Try passphrases instead of passwords

Trying to come up with new passwords all the time can be tricky. It can be tempting to just use something simple and easy to remember and then plan to update it later, which of course we never do. It’s all too easy to fall into the trap of having a favourite word we always use and then just adding numbers to it to create new passwords.

But a much better option is to use a combination of words. For example, Gr33n80 is unlikely to keep any hacker out for more than a few seconds. But Gr33nWolfT0mato2706 is much harder to crack but still possible to recall.

You could devise a pattern that only you know and then alter the objects within it. So, the above example uses a colour, an animal, a vegetable, and a date (day/month). You can keep using your pattern but swap out the objects to come up with different passwords quickly and easily.

2. Start using a Password Manager

There’s no getting away from the fact we need to both create strong passwords and somehow remember them all! Trying to do that on our own is virtually impossible, but a password manager makes the whole process much simpler.

There are plenty of options available, most of which are free for personal use. Once set up the password manager can help to generate strong, unique passwords for you and then store them in your account. When you return to a website to login again the password manager will autofill the password for you. It makes the whole process much easier and saves you from having to remember anything!

3. Add an extra step to protect yourself

Where possible enable two-factor authentication on your accounts. This adds an extra layer of security by asking you to enter a short code. It means that even if your password has been stolen, it’s still hard for hackers to access your account.

It might seem like an extra inconvenience, but taking a few seconds to do this is much less time-consuming than dealing with being hacked.

I’d recommend downloading an authentication app to use for your 2FA codes. The app generates the codes instantly so there’s no waiting around for a text message to come through.

4. Stay alert and protect your passwords

Once we’ve come up with our passwords and stored them safely, it’s important to make sure we keep them safe. A lot of web browsers will offer to save passwords for us, but this can be a risk as if your device is stolen it makes it easy to access your accounts. Instead, try to stick with a password manager that will securely encrypt and store your passwords.

And be very aware of phishing scams. These are getting more and more sophisticated and harder to spot. Hackers use phishing to try and trick you into revealing your password by using fake emails or websites. Be particularly careful of clicking on any links in messages. If you receive a message claiming to be from a company, then go directly to their website and log in there, rather than through any links that have been sent to you.

Taking a few simple steps like this can really help to protect you online. Just remember to treat your online security with as much care as you would your own personal security. If you wouldn’t go out and leave your front door unlocked, then don’t think that you can protect your bank account by using Apple123456 as your password.

James Taylor, SEO strategist at Embryo

Find extra information here: https://embryo.com/