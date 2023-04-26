Aaron Dessner has teased working with Taylor Swift on new music as the singer continues her Era’s tour. The duo has worked together on numerous occasions since 2020 after connecting during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dessner was a major contributor to Swift’s surprise albums Folklore and Evermore. Since then the pair have continuously worked together including on her latest record-breaking album ‘Midnights’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dessner discussed working with the singer on the podcast Broken Record while promoting The National’s latest album release. When asked about whether he is working on new music with Swift, he said: “I’m probably not at liberty to say. There is a nice exchange of ideas that is ongoing.”

Most Popular

The National guitarist also spoke about writing on the ‘Midnights’ record, revealing they wrote the highly popular song ‘Would’ve, Could’ve Should’ve’ after they won Album of The Year at the Grammys for ‘Folklore’ in 2021.

The next collaboration to be released by the pair comes on The National’s latest album ‘First Two Pages of Frankenstein’ where Swift is set to feature on the song ‘The Alcott’. News of new music may shock fans given the fact Taylor is currently on her Era’s Tour in the US.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dessner recently took to the stage during her show in Tampa, Florida, as part of the surprise song section of her set. During one of his appearances, the ‘Anti-hero’ singer referred to Dessner as her ‘musical soulmate’. So, it comes as no surprise that the duo are already working together on more music magic.

Swift released her most recent album just seven months ago, and while most would expect a long wait between new music, Swifties already have a vague idea of what to expect from the singer. In the past three years, Swift has released five albums, including Folklore, Evermore and Midnights as well as re-records Fearless and Red.

It’s no secret Taylor Swift lost the rights to all of her music in a controversial move in 2019 that saw her old label Big Machine Records sell her music to Justin Bieber’s manager, Scooter Braun. Since then, Swift has been re-recording her music and releasing the albums again with extra unheard songs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad