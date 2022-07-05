Synthpop memories - Depeche Mode and Erasure tributes at Warehouse in Leeds

1981 all over again
Legendary pioneer of Synthpop, Vince Clarke celebrates his 62nd birthday this week.
Pictured here with Dave Gahan (left) & the late Andy Fletcher (right), who sadly passed away recently.
The picture was taken by Christopher Lund when Depeche Mode played at Leeds Warehouse on Aug 6th 1981.
Exactly 41 years later to the day, a special night is taking place at the same iconic venue with live performances from Black Celebration and A Little Respect, tributes to Depeche Mode and Erasure, the duo which Vince Clarke formed with Andy Bell back in 1985 after disbanding his former duo, Yazoo with Alison Moyet aka Alf.
Expect lengthy sets from both bands as the back catalogues are huge from both artists.
Doors open at 7pm with the show starting promptly.
Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/depeche-mode-erasure-tributes-black-celebration-a-little-respect-tickets-269192791887
The music continues after the show with the best of the 1980s from DJ Mutant Movement to keep you dancing, details can be found at www.mutantmovement.com website.