This beautiful 17th century farmhouse plus £100,000 in cash will be scooped by one lucky winner in the latest Omaze Million Pound House Draw - here’s how to enter the raffle.

A stunning 17th century farmhouse - plus £100,000 in cash - is up for grabs for the price of a £10 raffle ticket in the latest Omaze Million Pound House Draw . Actor Celia Imrie recreated her famous “bigger buns” scene from film Calendar Girls to help launch the charity raffle.

Winners of the draw will scoop the massive property near Harrogate in Yorkshire, which has four bedrooms and five acres of land. The draw also raises funds for Blood Cancer UK - a charity Celia supports.

The 70-year-old famously held cakes in front of her chest in the film Calendar Girls which told the story of WI members who stripped in aid of the same charity. Imrie’s character Celia posed for a nude photo prompting Helen Mirren’s character to say: ‘’we’re going to need considerably bigger buns’’.

She recreated the scene on the film’s 20th anniversary for Blood Cancer UK who are partnering with Omaze for the lottery. She was also reunited with two of the original Calendar Girls and Terry - the photographer who took their famous nude pictures.

Celia said: “I can’t believe it’s been 20 years since Calendar Girls was released. Getting to know the original girls was such a privilege, what they’ve achieved is truly inspirational, I’ve supported Blood Cancer UK ever since I first met them.

The new prize draw house being offered for the price of a raffle ticket.

“Blood Cancer UK’s research plays a pivotal role in the battle to beat blood cancer and everyone who enters the draw is helping to support this incredibly worthwhile cause.” The home boasts a stunning kitchen with an Aga cooker and the ground floor also has a sitting room with a traditional fireplace.

The property’s gorgeous traditional kitchen.

There is a dedicated breakfast and dining room, reception hall, and a utility room with appliances. Upstairs has a main bedroom boasting an ensuite bathroom and a dressing room - as well as two further double bedrooms and a bathroom.

The property also has additional buildings including a former granary converted a two storey, one-bed guest cottage, along with an adjoining garage, extended into the loft space to provide a workshop and home office. Winners will also be provided with £100,000 in cash to furnish the property, which could fetch up to £50,000 a year in rent according to local estate agents.

Calendar Girls actor Celia Imrie recreated her famous “bigger buns” scene from film Calendar Girls to help launch the charity raffle.

Omaze is hoping to raise crucial funds for Blood Cancer UK to develop new treatment opportunities that could be more effective and potentially less harmful - particularly for younger people. James Oakes, chief international officer at Omaze, said: “We’re very proud to be partnering with Blood Cancer UK again for our latest house draw in Yorkshire.

“By offering this beautiful property, along with £100,000 in cash, we’re giving people the chance to live mortgage and rent free for the rest of their life - as well as raising money for charities whilst introducing them to brand new audiences. We’re incredibly proud that the Omaze community has already raised £13,250,000 for good causes across the UK.”

