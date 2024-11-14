Study reveals the animals people from Sheffield would most like to see in the wild

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two thirds (66%) of Sheffield locals say they dream of going on a wildlife holiday in their lifetime, to see endangered or rare animals in their natural habit.

That’s according to new research by the luxury travel specialists Scott Dunn.

But what animals are residents most keen to see?

Well, the travel trends report revealed that the people of Sheffield are most interested in seeing elephants in the wild.

Nearly half (47%) said that having the chance to see elephants in their natural habitat is one of their dream, ‘bucket list’ travel experiences.

Tigers were also a popular choice (41%), as were whales (41%).

The animals that people from Sheffield are most keen to see in the wild, in their lifetime

Elephant (47%) Tiger (41%) Whales (41%) Leopard (39%) Dolphin (37%) Lion (36%) Giraffe (31%) Panda (29%) Jaguar (29%) Monkey (24%)

Elephants and tigers are commonly spotted on safari experiences, which are also proving popular across the nation.

Four in ten (40%) say they aspire to go on a safari holiday in their lifetime. A further quarter (25%) said they are particularly drawn to eco or ‘silent’ safaris.

In Sheffield, around one in five (19%) would like to try a walking or trekking safari, and a further three in ten (29%) would love to visit an elephant sanctuary.

Google searches for information on ‘safari experiences’ are up 40% in the last year alone, showing that this could be a top travel trend in 2025.

When asked what countries Sheffield locals are most keen to visit for a wildlife holiday, over a third (35%) named Kenya, and a similar number (33%) named South Africa.

Both of these are considered top locations for a safari, giving visitors the opportunity to spot animals such as lions, elephants, giraffe, rhino and leopards.

Scott Dunn’s own booking data revealed that there are twice as many people travelling to South Africa in the next year, versus the last year.

One of their guests’ most sought after animal experiences is the African Fund for Endangered Wildlife, also known as the Giraffe Centre. Here, visitors can learn more about the sustainable environmental conservation of giraffes and even get up close via the feeding platform.

Parents and grandparents from Sheffield are particularly keen to take their family away on a wildlife holiday.

Over a quarter (26%) of local parents specifically said they worry their children won’t get a chance to see endangered animals in their nature habitat, if they don’t organise a trip to make this happen.

A further 24% feel like giving a child this type of experience would help increase their respect for nature in the future.

Ali Holman, Africa Expert at Scott Dunn, added: “It’s amazing to see Brits placing so much value on seeing wildlife when choosing where to visit on holiday, and that they are willing to venture further afield to do so.

“Not only will this shift in travel behaviour help people to tick off once in a lifetime experiences, but it also supports wider conservation efforts, helping animals to thrive in the wild.”

To find out more about Scott Dunn’s latest Travel Trends Report visit: https://www.scottdunn.com/inspiration/travel-trends/reports/2024/autumn