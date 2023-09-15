Ahead of the premiere of Strictly Come Dancing 2023, meet one of the contestants, Annabel Croft

The current crop of celebrities are gearing up to appear on Strictly Come Dancing 2023 where they will go head to head in a bid to live the coveted glitterball after weeks of dancing and gruelling preparation.

The popular BBC One dance show will arrive back on our screens on Saturday, September 16. As usual, it’s a star-studded cast featuring EastEnders star Bobby Brazier, Family Fortunes’ Les Dennis and more.

One of those taking to the dancefloor is British former professional tennis player and current radio and television presenter Annabel Croft. After retiring from Tennis, she turned to presenting.

With a single career title to her name, Croft achieved a career high world ranking of 24 in December 1985. Croft retired from professional tennis at the age of only twenty-one in 1988 after becoming tired of the relentless travel and feeling she no longer enjoyed playing.

Immediately after retiring, Croft dived straight back into work with a new profession as she became the new face of Channel 4’s prime time show Treasure Hunt, following Anneka Rice’s successful run.

Speaking on Strictly, she said: "I want to get to the point where remembering the steps isn’t part of it anymore, it’s about going with it, with feeling," the 57-year-old former Wimbledon champ declared.

"That will bring me back to my childhood days doing ballet when I was little, which took a back seat when I started tennis. I do regret that a little that I didn’t keep up ballet as that would have kept me supple!"

Who is Annabel Croft’s husband?