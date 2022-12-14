Strictly Come Dancing 2022 final will bring our favourite celebs to the dancefloor for the last time this weekend

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 will air its grand finale this weekend, and will see the final four contestants performing for one last chance to impress the judges. At the end of the episode, the 2022 champion will be announced.

For those sad to see Strictly come to an end, fear not, the Christmas Day special is right around the corner. The show will air on BBC One on Christmas Day. If you’re too busy on the big day to catch the show then you can catch up on BBC iPlayer .

The Strictly Come Dancing special features a stellar line-up of celebs including Girls Aloud star Nicola Roberts, and former Strictly contestant Chris Ramsey’s wife Rosie Ramsey.

So, when is the grand finale of Strictly Come Dancing 2022? Here’s everything you need to know about the show.

When is the Strictly Come Dancing finale?

The final will air on Saturday December 17 at 7.05pm.

How to watch Strictly Come Dancing finale

The show airs live on BBC One and can also be found streaming on BBC iPlayer . If you missed out on the glamour last year, you can also catch up on Series 19 of the show on BBC iPlayer to get you excited for the upcoming show.

Which celebrities remain on the show?

Here’s the full list of contestants still in the competition:

Helen Skelton - TV Presenter

Hamza Yassin - Wildlife cameraman

Fleur East - Singer

- Singer Molly Rainford - TV and radio presenter

Who are all the Strictly Come Dancing celebrity winners and their partners?

Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice - Series 19

Bill Bailey and Oti Mabuse - Series 18

Kelvin Fletcher and Oti Mabuse - Series 17

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton - Series 16

Joe McFadden and Katya Jones - Series 15

Ore Oduba and Joanne Clifton - Series 14

Jay McGuiness and Aliona Vilani - Series 13

Caroline Flack and Pasha Kovalv - Series 12

Abbey Clancy and Aljaž Skorjanec - Series 11

Louis Smith and Flavia Cacace - Series 9

Kara Tointon and Artem Chigvintsev - Series 8

Chris Hollins and Ola Jordan - Series 7

Tom Chambers and Camilla Dallerup - Series 6

Alesha Dixon and Matthew Cutler - Series 5

Mark Ramprakash and Karen Hardy - Series 4

Darren Gough and Lilia Kopylova - Series 3

Jill Halfpenny and Darren Bennett - Series 2

Natasha Kaplinsky and Brendan Cole - Series 1

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystał during the semi-finals

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 couples

Here are all the Strictly couples who have are or still competing on the 2022 series of the show:

