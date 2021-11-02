Starbucks announce two new festive drinks - here’s when they are available

Its out with the pumpkins and in with the tinsel, or in Starbucks’ case, those iconic red cups.

While Mariah Carey might not be telling us all she wants for Christmas on every radio station just yet, the coffeehouse has Christmas enthusiasts covered as it has released its festive menu.

From November 4, Starbucks will be selling not one but TWO new hot beverages sure to keep you toasty during the cold winter months.

So, what will be on the Starbucks menu for the 2021 festive season? This is what to expect.

Starbucks festive menu 2021

Caramel Waffle Latte

Caramel Waffle Latte (Picture: Starbucks)

This decadent drink is lightly spiced with a combination of Starbucks signature espresso, steamed milk, warming winter waffle sauce and a stroopwafel flavoured Caramel Waffle crunch and caramel whipped cream topping.

Fudge Brownie Hot Chocolate

Fudge Brownie Hot Chocolate (Picture: Starbucks)

Like a warm, chocolatey dessert in a cup, this drink combines the signature mocha with rich biscuit sauce and milk to provide a wholesome brownie flavour.

In true Starbucks-style, it’s topped with mocha whipped cream, mocha drizzle and a fudge sprinkle topping.

Not ready to give up on those summer vibes? You can also enjoy the drinks iced.

What other drinks will be available?

For those Starbucks loyals who enjoy the sweet taste of traditional winter warming coffee, you will still be able to purchase your annual faves.