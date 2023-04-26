The new Snapchat chatbot, My AI, is designed to answer burning questions and offer advice to users

Snapchat users have complained over the social media app’s “creepy” new feature. The latest feature, My AI, is a chatbot which users can use to seek advice and help find answers to burning questions.

Users are able to build a personal connection with their AI as well as giving the bot its own nickname and changing its appearance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On its website , Snapchat describes the new feature as “an experimental, friendly, chatbot currently available to Snapchatters.”

Most Popular

“In a chat conversation, My AI can answer a burning trivia question, offer advice on the perfect gift for your BFF’s birthday, help plan a hiking trip for a long weekend, or suggest what to make for dinner,” the website says.

“My AI is there to help and to connect you more deeply to the people and things you care about most.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, some users have been unsettled by the robot’s lingeringing presence on the app.

One Snapchat user said: “Wtf is this “MY Al” on snapchat..I never wanted to be friends with no robot. How creepy and I can’t remove it.”

Another user added: “Anyone on Snapchat got that AI thing. How the hell do I delete it?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My AI on Snapchat is kind of weird. I was just texting it just to see what it responds back to and as soon as I send my text like literal secs it already responds back.”

How to delete it:

To remove My AI from your Chat feed, you can follow these steps:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad