Sheffield’s National Videogame Museum to showcase UK gaming excellence on world stage at Expo 2025 Osaka in Japan

From 18-24 July, the National Videogame Museum (NVM) will highlight UK videogame excellence and culture at Expo 2025, Osaka in Japan.

Under the banner ‘Videogames Transforming Lives,’ NVM will unveil a suite of interactive exhibits that demonstrate the UK’s global leadership in inclusive and innovative game design.

World Expos, which take place every 5 years, are platforms for education, collaboration, and cultural exchange. They bring together nations, organisations, and the public to address global challenges.

With over 150 countries taking part, this year’s theme is ‘Designing future society for our lives’.

UK Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka

NVM’s ‘Videogames Transforming Lives’ exhibition

NVM, which is based in Sheffield, developed its new ‘Videogames Transforming Lives’ exhibition at the invitation of the Department for Business and Trade. It is made up of three distinct exhibits which encourage visitors to play, learn, compete, and connect.

The first bespoke exhibit was curated in collaboration with UK charity SpecialEffect and celebrates the power of inclusivity in game design. It presents the charity’s EyeMine 2 software, which enables people with a physical disability to play Minecraft using only their eyes.

Visitors can try out the ground-breaking Eye Gaze technology for themselves, before watching newly commissioned films centred around SpecialEffect’s story and mission.

The National Videogame Museum is the UK’s only museum dedicated solely to videogames.

‘Videogames Transforming Lives’ also features a range of homegrown games, curated by the NVM team. The collection, which includes PowerWash Simulator and Sackboy: A Big Adventure, emphasises the wealth of talent and creativity in the UK’s gaming industry.

The final exhibit features large-scale imagery from Monument Valley – a beautiful puzzle game developed by acclaimed UK studio ustwo games. Visitors can immerse themselves in the labyrinthine game environment with playable versions of the game available too.

John O’Shea, Creative Director and Co-CEO of the National Videogame Museum, said: “Videogames are such an important part of UK culture and the economy, and we really do punch above our weight internationally. We’re proud to showcase UK game development globally through three bespoke exhibits - sharing inspiring stories of innovation, inclusivity, collaboration, and the unifying power of play.”

“At the National Videogame Museum, we believe that videogames are for everyone. They are now a vital part of our social fabric which help us to form connections and build communities. We’re thrilled to be sharing that message at Expo 2025, Osaka.

“We’d like to thank the Department for Business and Trade and all of the exhibiting partners who have helped to make this exhibition a reality.”

Dr Mick Donegan MBE, Founder and CEO at SpecialEffect, said: “We are excited to contribute to the National Videogame Museum’s exhibition for Expo 2025 Osaka.

"Our charity helps people with physical challenges play games to the very best of their abilities. Bringing the power of this inclusion within reach of everyone has never been more important, and we hope that by showcasing our work at Expo 2025 Osaka we can inspire further inclusivity in worldwide game design."

Business and Trade Minister Gareth Thomas said: “The National Videogame Museum’s exhibition is a truly immersive experience, which demonstrates how our world-class videogame industry not only entertains millions of gamers but also represents British innovation at its finest.

“From Sheffield to global markets this is exactly the kind of high-growth, future-focused industry that will help deliver our mission to grow the economy with our Modern Industrial Strategy.”

UK residents can enjoy elements of the Osaka exhibition and a specially curated selection of homegrown games at the National Videogame Museum in Sheffield this summer.