Will it be cold enough for us to actually have a white Christmas this year? The recent chilly temperatures are all pointing toward the frosty season. Although snowfall on December 25 may seem unlikely judging from the past, there is still hope for those who are fervently hoping for snow despite how rare it is.

According to the first long-range forecast released by the Met Office , Sheffield, along with most parts of the UK, will experience a spell of cold weather during the coming months, with drier but at times colder conditions from December 11 to December 25. At this point, the only solace for those hoping for a white Christmas is the prospect of colder weather.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Met Office said: “Confidence remains low for this period. Conditions are expected to be more settled than of late, with the potential for high pressure to be located close to the UK, at least at first.

“With time, however, we may see a return to frontal systems moving in from the west, with drier interludes between. Whilst temperatures may average out close to normal overall, colder conditions are possible at times, with a risk of overnight frost and fog higher than normal.”

Most Popular

Snow has always been associated with Christmas, and it has been romanticised in the UK through films, advent calendars, and Christmas cards depicting snowy Christmas settings. However, for most parts of the UK, Christmas is only at the beginning of the period when it’s likely to snow.

When did it last snow in Sheffield?

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Met Office reported that January through March are the months when snowfall is most likely to occur, with an average of 3.9 days of snow or sleet falling in December, compared to 5.3 days in January, 5.6 days in February, and 4.2 days in March.

In the 18th and 19th centuries, white Christmases were more common, even more so when the calendar was changed in 1752, which effectively pushed Christmas Day back by 12 days. In addition to greater overall temperatures on land and at sea, climate change has also generally decreased the likelihood of a white Christmas.

Advertisement Hide Ad