Sheffield Utilita Arena: How to contact them

Here’s how to contact Sheffield Utilita Arena if you need help before or after a show.

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali
Published 10th May 2023, 15:50 BST

Sheffield Utilita Arena hosts hundreds of events every year. Apart from being the home venue for the Sheffield Steelers, it is also a state-of-the-art arena in the heart of Sheffield’s cultural and sporting scene that hosts popular musicians all over the world.

But if you need to get in touch with the venue for any reason either prior to or post a concert then here’s how you can do so - whether that might be questions about accessibility, ticketing, or even a lost property.

However, the Arena can only be contacted by filling in your enquiry in the form provided on their website, which will then be directed to their email. Here’s how you can get in touch with them.

    How to contact Sheffield Utilita Arena

    If you have any comments, queries or suggestions regarding the Arena, you can do so by directing your enquiry through an online form.  For ticketing issues, you can contact Ticketmaster - which handles all bookings on the Arena including cancellations, accessibility, and refunds and exchanges.

    Social Media

    Sheffield Utilita Arena can also be found across social media platforms. They are on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook so you can also direct your enquiries there.

