With nearly a quarter of 5 to 7-year-olds in the UK owning smartphones, we explore the mental health impacts of social media on children in a mini-documentary.

Shots! TV is National World’s special video website showcasing true crime, football, and quirky content. Our documentaries explore captivating people, places and events from around the UK. Our expert journalists work with local communities to tell their stories. In Screenagers: The Digital Dilemma, we explore the relationship between children and smartphones and the dangers it can create.

Ofcom says that the amount of 5 to 7 year olds with smartphones in the UK has risen to nearly a quarter. Social media usage within that age range has also increased over the last year, with nearly 2 in 5 using the messaging service WhatsApp, despite its age limit of 13.

High profile cases like the tragic murder of Brianna Gay led to calls to limit social media access for children, as well as concerns around the impact social media has on their mental health. Last year, ministers considered banning the sale of smartphones to children under the age of 16 after a number of polls showed significant public support for the age limit. However, the UK government later said that it now has no plans to introduce the smartphone ban.

In this Shots! TV mini-documentary, we speak to experts about the dangers of online time, get some tips from Britain’s strictest mum, and hear what challenges teachers face in classrooms. We also talk to Joanne Hargreaves-Doherty, who’s son died by suicide after a series of online threats. You can watch Screenagers: The Digital Dilemma to learn more.

Go to Shots! TV or tune into Freeview channel 262 and Freely channel 565 for more gripping documentaries.