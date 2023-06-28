Russell Howard has added a number of exra dates to his sold-out UK & Ireland tour

Russell Howard has announced he will be adding a number of dates to his huge UK tour taking place this winter. The UK and Ireland tour will now see the comedian play 124 shows, including nine London Palladium gigs, nationwide to an audience of 250, 000, culminating on January 14 2024.

The tour features stop offs in UK cities including Sheffield, Manchester and Birmingham and will also see the Bath-born star perform in the likes of Hull, Coventry and Ipswich. Here’s everything you need to know about Russell Howard’s UK & Ireland tour including how to buy tickets.

How to get tickets for Russell Howard’s UK & Ireland tour

Tickets for the extra dates go on general sale from Friday June 30 at 10am via the Ticketmaster website .

Fans can access pre-sale tickets for Russell Howard’s new tour dates on Thursday June 29 from 10am by signing up to his official mailing list at russell-howard.co.uk .

Russell Howard’s upcoming 2023 UK tour dates - including winter extension

June

29 - Birmingham Birmingham Hippodrome

30 - Birmingham Birmingham Hippodrome

July

01 - Brighton Brighton Dome

02 - Brighton Brighton Dome

06 - Glasgow Theatre Royal Glasgow

07 - Glasgow Theatre Royal Glasgow

08 - Aberdeen Music Hall

09 - Aberdeen Music Hall

13 - Southend Cliffs Pavilion

14 - Southend Cliffs Pavilion

15 - Oxford New Theatre

16 - Oxford New Theatre

22 - York Grand Opera House

23 - Stockton Stockton Globe

September

08 - London London Palladium

09 - London London Palladium

10 - London London Palladium

11 - London London Palladium

12 - London London Palladium

November

05 - Leeds Grand Theatre

09 - Derby Derby Arena

11 - Coventry Butterworth Hall

12 - Coventry Butterworth Hall

16 - Bath Bath Forum

17 - Bath Bath Forum

18 - Birmingham Symphony Hall

19 - Birmingham Symphony Hall

23 - Peterborough New Theatre

24 - Peterborough New Theatre

25 - Hull Bonus Arena

December

02 - Ipswich Regent Theatre

03 - Ipswich Regent Theatre