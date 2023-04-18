Royal Mail announced the new changes to their delivery service on social media to warn customers

Royal Mail has announced a major new change to its parcel delivery service. Starting from May 2, the mail carrier will automatically deliver items to customers following a first failed attempt at a home delivery.

If you’re not home to receive your package, you won’t have to book for a re-delivery or pick up your packages at a collection point, as Royal Mail will have your items delivered to you on the next available working day.

The new system is set out to make it "easier" for households to receive the items that can’t fit through the post box or require a signature.

Announcing the news on Twitteron Monday, Royal Mail said: "From 2 May 2023, if you’re not home and your parcels won’t fit through the letter box, or need a signature, posties will automatically redeliver the next working day."

Royal Mail has said the change is a way for people to save time on making a trip to a collection point. The re-delivery process will remain free service to the public and if you don’t want your packages to be delivered the next day, you can book a day which is convenient for you.

Postal workers will either leave your parcel with a neighbour, in a safe place or attempt a second delivery the next day. Customers won’t be able to collect their items from a collection point until Royal Mail attempts to re-deliver the parcels.