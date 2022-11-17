Celebrity chef, Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall, has made an urgent appeal on Twitter for help with finding his “dearest friend” who has been reported as missing. Nick Fisher, 63, was last seen on Tuesday afternoon in the village of Hooke in Dorset.

“I never thought I would be using social media for this, but my very dearest friend Nick Fisher, who some of you will know from his journalism and telly work, has gone missing,” posted Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall on Twitter on Thursday.

“It seems Nick might have bought a cup of tea in a hotel near there [Dorchester], but he didn’t stay there and he hasn’t been seen since. It’s so unlike Nick to do this and of course we are very worried for his safety.”

The London born star of successful Channel 4 series River Cottage, said Mr. Fisher’s disappearance was out of character and appealed to anyone with information or who may have seen Mr. Fisher to contact police immediately.

“We are desperate to find him and if you have seen anything at all that could help us please call 101 and quote the case number 15:644.”

Mr. Fisher is believed to have left Hooke in a silver Nissan Navara truck with the registration number YE71 DFA. Mr. Hooke had his dog, a brown and white spaniel with him at the time of his disappearance.

Dorset Police describe Mr. Fisher as approximately 5ft 9in tall, slim build and with tatoos on both arms. Inspector David Parr, of Dorset Police, said: “Nick left the area unexpectedly and has not been in contact with family or friends, which is out of character. I would urge anyone who has seen Nick, or a man matching the description given, to please contact Dorset Police.”

Inspector Parr added: ““Also, I am appealing to anyone who has seen the vehicle either travelling in the area or parked up locally to please come forward. Finally, if you see this appeal Nick – please contact us or your family as we all just want to make sure you are safe and well.”

