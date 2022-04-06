Rare collection launch toast of whisky industry

Distillery Reserve Collection

The Glenlivet has announced the release of three fine and iconic whiskies in the new Distillery Reserve Collection.

The 10, 14 and 22 Year Old single cask editions showcase the finest Scotch craftsmanship mastered over decades. The Glenlivet has made each of the 50cl bottles of the Distillery Reserve Collection available for pre-order.

Each bottle of cask strength captures The Glenlivet's pioneering style. Every bottle is drawn from a single cask by the makers themselves before being numbered to identify the age, cask type and bottling date.

The Glenlivet Distillery Reserve Collection 10 Year Old

This is the first in the collection. With flavours of juicy poached pears, raisin fudge and cinnamon, the whisky gives way to warming ginger and freshly baked glazed cinnamon buns. Only 849 bottles of this expression will be available.

The Glenlivet Distillery Reserve Collection 14 Year Old follows with a limited run of 700 bottles. The rich finish from the first fill sherry cask is rooted in the heritage of The Glenlivet distillery. Every precious drop from this limited release delivers, with flavours of plum, ginger cake and toasted oak.

Completing the trio with a vibrant and tropical finish is The Glenlivet Distillery Reserve Collection 22 Year Old first fill American barrel, which is packed full of citrus flavour.

Linda Brown, Brand Home Manager at The Glenlivet commented:“The rare collection celebrates the very best the distillery and Speyside has to offer and is a testament to the rich, bold flavours our makers can achieve. The Distillery Reserve Collection offers something truly unique in terms of taste, quality and experience.”