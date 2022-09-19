Details of the Committal Service for Queen Elizabeth II, the final part of her funeral, have been released.

The service will be intimate in comparison to the full funeral service carried out at Westminster Abbey earlier today.

The Committal Service will have the ceremonial breaking of the Wand of Office.

The service will also end with a rendition of the national anthem and will get under way from 4pm.

What happens in the service?

Full details of what happens during the Committal Service has been announced by The Royal Family.

The Service will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor, with prayers said by the Rector of Sandringham, the Minister of Crathie Kirk and the Chaplain of Windsor Great Park.

The Choir of St George’s Chapel will sing during the Service.

Prior to the final Hymn, the Imperial State Crown, the Orb and the Sceptre will be removed from Her Majesty The Queen’s Coffin, and placed on the Altar.

At the end of the final Hymn, The King will place The Queen’s Company Camp Colour of the Grenadier Guards on Her Majesty’s Coffin. At the same time, The Lord Chamberlain will "break" his Wand of Office and place it on the Coffin.

As The Queen’s Coffin is lowered into the Royal Vault, the Dean of Windsor will say a Psalm and the Commendation before Garter King of Arms pronounces Her Majesty’s styles and titles.

The Sovereign’s Piper will play a Lament and The Archbishop of Canterbury will pronounce the Blessing. The National Anthem will be sung at the conclusion of the Service.

Full order of service

All stand as the Coffin passes through the West Door and moves in Procession to the Quire as the Choir sings

Psalm 121

The Russian Contaktion of The Departed

The Bidding

The Hymn

The Reading

The Prayers

The Lord’s Prayer

The Motet

The Second Hymn

The Committal

The Psalm - 103. 13-17

The Styles and Titles of Queen Elizabeth II

The Blessing

The National Anthem

All remain standing as The King and The Queen Consort, preceded by the Archbishop of Canterbury and the Archbishop of York and accompanied by the Dean of Windsor, move to the Galilee Porch.

At the Galilee Porch the Archbishop of York,the Archbishop of Canterbury and the Dean of Windsor take their leave.

Other Members of the Royal Family, escorted by the Canons of Windsor, move to the Galilee Porch, where the Canons, the Archbishop of York, the Archbishop of Canterbury and the Dean of Windsor take their leave Members of Foreign Royal Families, Governors Generals and Realm Prime Ministers,escorted by Gentlemen Ushers, move to theWest Doors.

The Choir and Succentor leave the Quire by way of the Organ Screen.The Clergy leave by way of the North Quire Gate.

The Congregation sits. His Majesty’s Body Guard of the Honourable Corps of Gentlemen at Arms andThe King’s Body Guard of the Yeomen of the Guard move by way of the Centre Aisle, the North Nave Aisle and the North Quire Aisle to the Cloisters.

The Congregation will be asked by the Stewards and the Ushers to leave the Chapel.