Greene King is trialling cashless payments at some of their premises, leaving some punters fuming and threatening to boycott

Daniel Mcneil
By Daniel Mcneil
Published 18th May 2023, 12:13 BST

Pub goers have slammed what they describe as a  ‘foolish’ decision made by Greene King that impacts the way some of its pubs will operate. The chain is trialling cashless payments at some of its pubs  across the UK meaning no cash will be accepted at the till.

Some punters took to social media to voice their outrage at the trial, with one user saying he’ll boycott Greene King in a twitter post. “Greene King won’t be receiving my custom again.”

Another user said: “We should always have the right and ability to use our legal tender pound sterling”, with a former worker stating: “So glad I don’t work for Greene King anymore, I would have walked out if this happened when I worked for them.”

    Payment Choice Alliance, whose aim is to ‘prioritise the safeguarding of payment choice’, said they have gone directly to Greene King’s CEO Nick Mackenzie asking him to cancel the trial.

    Speaking to a national newspaper, a Greene King spokesperson said: “We’re undertaking a trial in a small number of our pubs where card payments make up more than 90 percent of all transactions.

    "This is an ongoing trial and we have not made a business decision to permanently go cashless in this small number of pubs, or any other of our pubs, at this stage."

    Related topics:Greene KingPubsSocial media