Primark and Greggs have proven a winning combo for shoppers with more cafés set to open in the clothing giant’s UK stores over the coming weeks.

Primark has announced which stores it plans to open new Greggs cafés in over the coming weeks. It comes after successful trials in the clothing giant’s Birmingham and Oxford Street East stores.

Primark is set to open four new Tasty by Greggs cafés in its Newcastle , Bristol , Liverpool and Leeds stores between now and the end of July – the first of which opened in Newcastle , the home of Greggs , today (Wednesday, March 22). The new cafés will feature the same vibrant interiors and backdrops as those in the two Tasty by Greggs cafés already open to shoppers in Birmingham and London .

Primark is also extending its partnership with WornWell by the Vintage Wholesale Company , with new stores planned for Bristol and Cardiff this month. The partnership offers customers the unique opportunity to shop pre-loved branded and non-branded pieces alongside Primark’s usual offerings.

The new Tasty by Greggs cafés and WornWell concessions are the latest to join a host of other services available in Primark stores as it continues to invest in its in-store experiences by introducing new partnerships and services. Alongside clothing, beauty and homeware, customers can now find a variety of services including cafés, nail and beauty bars, barber shops and customisation labs in a number of UK stores.

Tim Kelly , director of New Business Development, Primark said: “Our stores are at the heart of Primark and we’re always looking for ways to bring them to life, giving customers experiences they can’t find anywhere else. Our partnerships with Greggs and WornWell have been two very different partnerships but the customer reaction to both has been fantastic, so we’re delighted to be expanding our partnerships, bringing them to more locations across the UK and offering customers even more reasons to visit their local store.”

Tony Rowson , property director at Greggs said: “We’re thrilled with the success of our partnership with Primark to date – ranging from three iconic fashion collections to now three brilliant ‘Tasty by Greggs’ cafes. We’re constantly on the lookout for new ways to inspire and excite our customers and we’re looking forward to extending our partnership to new locations later this year”.