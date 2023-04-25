Primark launches online delivery service for more UK stores - full list of areas

Primark customers will be able to make online orders as the high street retailer expands its popular click-and-collect service. Primark launched the click-and-collect trial across 25 stores in the North of England last year.
But now, due to popular demand, Primark will be launching the service at more stores this summer. Primark customers said they value the additional choice and convenience the service offers and the products proving popular with customers so far include larger nursery items, as well as exclusive online-only options and multipacks.
Paul Marchant, CEO of Primark, said: “We’re really encouraged by how the trial has landed with customers, who tell us they value the choice and convenience Click + Collect is offering them. We’re also seeing strong demand for the service outside the trial region and it’s helping us reach new customers too.
“This gives us the confidence to take this trial to the next level and expand it further to more stores to understand how the service can work for a broader range of customers. We’ll continue to monitor the trial closely as we look to complement the experience and offer we have in our stores.”
After browsing online and adding items to a virtual shopping basket, Primark customers can choose a day to collect, up to seven days ahead, from their chosen store. Orders will be available for collection from two days after they have been placed with a £10 minimum order value and no delivery charge.
Customers will be able to collect their order from dedicated Click + Collect desks in their chosen store while paying for any other items they’ve picked up while in-store.
From this summer, customers in London will be able to shop online from Primark’s extensive range of kids’ products across clothing and nursery, and then collect from one of 32 stores in the region. This means the service will soon be available in around a third of Primark’s UK stores.
Customers outside the trial Click +Collect areas can still visit the Primark website to browse current ranges and check availability of their favourite products using the stock-checker before heading into the store.
In addition to its investment in the Click + Collect trial, Primark announced in November plans to invest at least £140 million into UK retail over the next two years. The investment includes opening four new stores, refurbishing and relocating a number of existing stores, and increasing selling space by around 160,000sq ft, creating at least 850 jobs.
Primark Click & Collect new stores
Bexleyheath, The Broadway, DA6 7HF
Bluewater, Upper Thames Walk, DA9 9SQ
Bromley, 162 High Street, BR1 1HE
Charlton, Brocklebank Retail Park, SE7 7SX
Croydon, 5 - 9 North End, High Street, CR9 1SX
Dartford, 58 - 60 High Street, DA1 1DE
Ealing, Ealing Broadway Centre, W5 5JY
East Ham, 51 High Street North, E6 1HZ
Hackney, 365 - 371 Mare Street, E8 1HY
Hammersmith, Kings Mall Shopping Centre, W6 0PZ
Harrow, St Ann’s Shopping Centre, HA1 1AT
Hounslow, 165 - 169 High Street, TW3 1QL
Ilford, 129-133 High Rd, IG1 1DE
Kilburn, 54 - 56 High Street, NW6 4HJ
Kingston, 76 Eden Street, KT1 1DJ
Lakeside Shopping Centre, RM20 2ZP
London Oxford Street East, 14-28 Oxford Street, W1D 1AU
London Oxford Street West, 499 - 517 Oxford Street, W1K 7DA
Lewisham, Lewisham High Street, SE13 6JL
Peckham, 51- 57 Rye Lane, SE15 5EY
Romford, 33 - 35 South Street, RM1 1NJ
Staines, Elmsleigh Shopping Centre, TW18 4QB
Stratford, Westfield Stratford City, E20 1EL
Sutton, St. Nicholas Shopping Centre, SM1 1AX
Tooting, 31 - 39 Mitcham Road, SW17 9PA
Uxbridge, 1 Chequers Mall, UB8 1LN
Wandsworth, 32-34 Southside, SW18 4TF
Watford, 109-111 High Street, WD17 2TA
Wembley, 508 High Road, HA9 7BS
White City, Westfield London Shopping Centre, W12 7GF
Wood Green, The Mall, High Road, N22 6YQ
Woolwich, 18 - 28 Hare Street, SE18 6LZ
Birkenhead, Grange Road, CH41 6EA
Blackburn, The Mall Blackburn, BB1 7JG
Blackpool, Bank Hey Street, FY1 4RY
Bolton, Crompton Place Shopping, BL1 1EA
Broughton, Broughton Shopping Park, CH4 0DE
Burnley, Charter Walk Shopping Centre, BB11 1BB
Bury, The Rock Shopping Centre, BL9 0ND
Carlisle, English Street, CA3 8NX
Chester, Foregate Street, CH1 1HA
Huddersfield, New Street, HD1 2TR
Lancaster, Marketgate Shopping Centre, LA1 1JF
Liverpool, Church Street, L1 3AY
Llandudno, Parc Llandudno Retail Park, LL30 1PX
Manchester, Market Street, M1 1WA
Manchester, The Trafford Centre, M17 8AS
Oldham, Market Place, OL1 3AB
Preston, Fishergate Shopping Centre, PR1 8HJ
Sheffield, Meadowhall, S9 1ER
Sheffield, The Moor, S1 4PA
Southport, Chapel Street, PR8 1AE
Stockport, Chestergate, SK1 1NT
Wallasey, Cherry Tree Shopping Centre, CH44 5TL
Warrington, Golden Square, WA1 1QB
Wigan, Standishgate, WN1 1UP
Wrexham, Regent Street, LL11 1RY