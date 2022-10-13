Primark announce new click and collect service at 25 UK stores - full list of stores, how to order
Primark is trialling a new click and collect service - here’s a list of stores where it will be available
High Street retailer Primark has announced that it will trial a click and collect service at some of its UK stores before the end of the year.
At present, the highstreet favourite does not offer an online shopping experience, so Primark lovers will be pleased to hear that the new service is being trialled at 25 Primark stores across the UK in the coming months.
Customers will have the chance to browse the range online, choose their preferred collection day and then collect from a dedicated collection point at their nominated store.
Primark chiefs have confirmed that the new service will be available at Primark branches across England, and stores in the North West, South and West Yorkshire and North Wales will be the first to try it out.
Most Popular
Kari Rodgers, Primark UK Retail Director, said: “We’re thrilled that customers across North West England, parts of Yorkshire and North Wales, will soon be the first in the country to get the chance to try out our new Click + Collect offer.
“From launch, they’ll be able to browse and buy from our extensive range of kids’ clothing and nursery products, from the comfort of their own home, before coming to collect from one of our chosen 25 stores."
The trial will offer customers the opportunity to shop an extended kids’ range - spanning everything from clothing and accessories, to decorative nursery products and toys - and will also include hundreds of items exclusive to Click + Collect.
The 25 Primark stores offering the new Click + Collect service:
- Birkenhead, Grange Road, CH41 6EA
- Blackburn, The Mall Blackburn, BB1 7JG
- Blackpool, Bank Hey Street, FY1 4RY
- Bolton, Crompton Place Shopping, BL1 1EA
- Broughton, Broughton Shopping Park, CH4 0DE
- Burnley, Charter Walk Shopping Centre, BB11 1BB
- Bury, The Rock Shopping Centre, BL9 0ND
- Carlisle, English Street, CA3 8NX
- Chester, Foregate Street, CH1 1HA
- Huddersfield, New Street, HD1 2TR
- Lancaster, Marketgate Shopping Centre, LA1 1JF
- Liverpool, Church Street, L1 3AY
- Llandudno, Parc Llandudno Retail Park, LL30 1PX
- Manchester, Market Street, M1 1WA
- Manchester, The Trafford Centre, M17 8AS
- Oldham, Market Place, OL1 3AB
- Preston, Fishergate Shopping Centre, PR1 8HJ
- Sheffield, Meadowhall, S9 1ER
- Sheffield, The Moor, S1 4PA
- Southport, Chapel Street, PR8 1AE
- Stockport, Chestergate, SK1 1NT
- Wallasey, Cherry Tree Shopping Centre, CH44 5TL
- Warrington, Gold Square, WA1 1QB
- Wigan, Standishgate, WN1 1UP
- Wrexham, Regent Street, LL11 1RY
To check whether your Primark store is included in the trial visit the Primark website.