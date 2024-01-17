Mr Bates vs The Post Office is an ITV drama, shedding light on the Post Office scandal.

The Post Office scandal is a miscarriage of justice where sub-postmasters were wrongly accused of offences such as theft, fraud and false accounting, due to a defective IT system named Horizon.

Brand-new four-part ITV drama Mr Bates vs The Post Office is sharing the stories of those affected by the scandal and their fight to prove their innocence, taking its name from the court case instigated by former sub-postmaster Alan Bates.

Since the release of the drama, people are wanting to learn more about the scandal, those affected and what is being done today to resolve the scandal.

Here are all of the most Googled questions about the Post Office scandal answered:

What is the Post Office scandal?

The Post Office scandal is a miscarriage of justice, which took place between 1999 to 2015. During this time 700 sub-postmasters and sub-postmistresses were prosecuted by the Post Office, who had the powers to do so at the time.

The sub-postmasters and sub-postmistresses were wrongly accused of crimes such as theft and fraud, which was based on information from a defective computer accounting system - Horizon.

Some of those accused were sent to prison, leaving them financially ruined.

Some campaigners against the scandal have since have had their convictions overturned, but not all.

Who is Alan Bates?

Alan Bates is a former sub-postmaster, who is known for being the founder and lead campaigner of the Justice for Subpostmasters Alliance (JFSA).

In the ITV drama Alan Bates vs The Post Office, Bates is played by Toby Jones.

How many people were jailed due to the Horizon system error?

While The Post Office blamed 3,500 sub-postmasters for financial losses caused by Horizon, 236 people were sent to prison out of 700 who were found guilty of crimes.

Sadly, four sub-posters took their own lives, while 18 campaigners have since died without seeing justice.

Mr Bates vs The Post Office is an ITV drama based on the real-life scandal which shocked the nation.

How many post offices were using or affected by the Horizon system?

Over 13,000 Post Offices across the country were in use of the Horizon system by 2001.

How much money did the Horizon system lose to the technical glitch?

Horizon lost £700 million due to the technical glitch.

What is being done today to resolve the Post Office scandal?

The Court of Appeal has since overturned 93 wrongful convictions, but there are many who are still yet to see justice or compensation. Bates called for a Public Inquiry into the scandal in 2009, which is currently underway.

