Pork products recalled from supermarkets over salmonella fears - see full list

Popular pork scratching products sold in several supermarkets have been recalled over fears they may contain salmonella.

A total of 34 different items, made by Fresher Foods Ltd, are included.

Brands that have been pulled include Openshaws, Pub Original, AwfullyPosh and Snaffling Pig.

The products are sold in Morrisons, Waitrose, Ocado and Amazon, as well as other shops.

What is salmonella?

Salmonella is one of the most common types of food poisoning.

Symptoms of salmonella include nausea, diarrhoea, vomiting, abdominal cramps, high temperature, and feeling generally unwell such as tiredness or having aches and chills.

According to the NHS, symptoms can appear anywhere from a few hours after eating the contaminated food to a few weeks after.

The most important thing is to have lots of fluids to avoid dehydration.

What to do if you have purchased an affected item

If you’ve purchased one of the affected products, Fresher Foods advises you to return it to the place you bought the goods for a refund.

You won’t need a receipt to get your money back.

A statement on its website says: "All Freshers Foods products undergo rigorous quality and food safety inspections as part of our manufacturing process.

"We apologise to our customers for any inconvenience that this has caused. Thank you for your understanding."

Shoppers can also contact Fresher Foods by emailing [email protected] or calling 07968542 566.

What items are affected?

Snaffling Pig Pork Scratchings Perfectly Salted

Pack size - All

Best before - All dates up to and including 25 June 2022

Snaffling Pig Porky Puffs Low & Slow BBQ

Pack size - All

Best before - All dates up to and including 25 June 2022

Snaffling Pig Pork Crackling Marvellous Maple

Pack size - All

Best before - All dates up to and including 23 July 2022

Snaffling Pig Pork Crackling Hot to Trot Habanero

Pack size - All

Best before - All dates up to and including 23 July 2022

Snaffling Pig BBQ (glass jar)

Pack size - All

Best before - All dates up to and including 23 September 2022

Snaffling Pig Habanero (glass jar)

Pack size - All

Best before - All dates up to and including 23 September 2022

Snaffling Pig Marvellous Maple (glass jar)

Pack size - All

Best before - All dates up to and including 23 September 2022

Snaffling Pig Mustard (glass jar)

Pack size - All

Best before - All dates up to and including 23 September 2022

Snaffling Pig Salted (glass jar)

Pack size - All

Best before - All dates up to and including 23 September 2022

Snaffling Pig Pig of Doom (glass jar)

Pack size - All

Best before - All dates up to and including 23 September 2022

Snaffling Pig Pigs in Blanket (glass jar)

Pack size - All

Best before - All dates up to and including 23 September 2022

Snaffling Pig Salt and Black Pepper (glass jar)

Pack size - All

Best before - All dates up to and including 23 September 2022

Snaffling Pig Porky Puffs Marvellous Maple

Pack size - All

Best before - All dates up to and including 25 June 2022

Snaffling Pig Salt and Vinegar (glass jar)

Pack size - All

Best before - All dates up to and including 23 September 2022

Awfully Posh Pork Puff Original

Pack size - All

Best before - All dates up to and including 25 June 2022

Awfully Posh Pork Puff Honey BBQ

Pack size - All

Best before - All dates up to and including 25 June 2022

Awfully Posh Pork Scratchings Traditional

Pack size - All

Best before - All dates up to and including 25 June 2022

Awfully Posh Pork Crackling Chili & Garlic

Pack size - All

Best before - All dates up to and including 23 July 2022

Awfully Posh Pork Crackling Sea Salt

Pack size - All

Best before - All dates up to and including 23 July 2022

Openshaws Pork Scratching (any 2 for £1)

Pack size - All

Best before - All dates up to and including 25 June 2022

Openshaws Pork Scratchings

Pack size - All

Best before - All dates up to and including 25 June 2022

Openshaws Big Bag Pork Scratchings

Pack size - All

Best before - All dates up to and including 25 June 2022

Openshaws Pork Crunch

Pack size - All

Best before - All dates up to and including 25 June 2022

Snaffling Pig Porky Puffs Saucy Sriracha

Pack size - All

Best before - All dates up to and including 25 June 2022

Pub Original Pork Scratchings

Pack size - All

Best before - All dates up to and including 25 June 2022

Openshaws Pork Crackling

Pack size - All

Best before - All dates up to and including 23 July 2022

Pub Original Pork Crackling

Pack size - All

Best before - All dates up to and including 23 July 2022

Openshaws Scampi Bites

Pack size - All

Best before - All dates up to and including 15 October 2022

Snaffling Pig Bumper Pack Crackling

Pack size - All

Best before - All dates up to and including 23 July 2022

Snaffling Pig Pork Crackling Ghost Chili

Pack size - All

Best before - All dates up to and including 23 July 2022

Snaffling Pig Pork Crackling Mighty Mustard

Pack size - All

Best before - All dates up to and including 23 July 2022

Snaffling Pig Pork Crackling Low and Slow BBQ

Pack size - All

Best before - All dates up to and including 23 July 2022

Snaffling Pig Pork Crackling Black Pepper & Sea Salt

Pack size - All

Best before - All dates up to and including 23 July 2022

Snaffling Pig Pork Crackling Salt ‘N’ Vinegar

Pack size - All

Best before - All dates up to and including 23 July 2022

What other items have recently been recalled?

This is the second recall from the company this month.

Just weeks ago it issued a warning over its Snaffling Pig Perfectly Salted Pork Scratchings.

That recall was for the pork scratchings with a pack size of 45g and a best before date of 11 June 2022.

Other foods that have been pulled from shelves this month over salmonella fears include Abbott infant formula powders and Dogs Choice UK frozen raw dog food.