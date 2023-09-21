News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Daniel Khalife pleads not guilty to charge of escaping custody
Police officer who stamped on man’s head during arrest sacked
Cop posed as modelling agent on Instagram to approach children
Bank of England announces interest rates will remain at 5.25%
Police officer charged with murder after fatal shooting of Chris Kaba
Rishi Sunak refuses to guarantee HS2 will link Manchester and London
Breaking

Police officer sacked after man complains his head was stamped on during arrest

A West Yorkshire Police officer has lost his job after a man complained his head was stamped on during an arrest. 

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali
Published 21st Sep 2023, 18:50 BST
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 18:51 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A police officer has been sacked after a man complained his head was stamped on during an arrest. PC Cameron Lindley was called to a disturbance in Bradford in December 2021 after colleagues asked for urgent support, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said on Thursday (September 21).

The watchdog said that PC Lindley approached one man and assisted a colleague in bringing him to the ground. IOPC said PC Lindley "applied force to the man's head with the sole of his boot" as the man was being held down by two officers with his face to the ground.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A misconduct panel found on Thursday that Pc Lindley’s actions amounted to gross misconduct and he was dismissed without notice, it said. This comes after IOPC carried out a review of West Yorkshire Police’s (WYP) handling of a complaint from the man.

Most Popular

    WYP had decided the officer should face disciplinary proceedings for potential misconduct, which carries a maximum sanction of a final written warning. But the IOPC review recommended disciplinary proceedings for gross misconduct and the force agreed.

    IOPC head of national operations Sunny Bhalla said: “Police officers routinely put themselves in harm’s way to protect members of the public and can use reasonable force if required to do that.

    “However, they must use the minimum force necessary in the situation and be able to justify their actions. PC Lindley’s actions were dangerous, excessive and at odds with the training provided to police officers.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    “While the vast majority of complaints are dealt with by police forces, the review system ensures complainants who are unhappy with the outcome can have their case independently scrutinised.

    “Although we felt this complaint was thoroughly investigated, we disagreed with the proposed outcome and our input has ensured PC Lindley has been held fully accountable for his actions that day.”

    Related topics:Police officerBradfordPoliceWest Yorkshire Police