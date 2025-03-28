Pet-approved pairing – 1 in 5 devoted pet parents prioritise their pet’s approval when choosing a partner, survey suggests

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Our pets aren’t just animals, they’re family. And as any devoted pet parent knows, the bond we share with them influences our social lives in surprising ways. For more than 20 years, Wisdom Panel has harnessed the power of genetics to shape the future of pet health and deepen the bond between people and pets.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Almost two-fifths (39%) of pet parents say their pet has a more active social calendar than they do. Who’s the real party animal here?

For many pet parents, celebrations are better with furry friends, so much so 1 in 5 pet parents would only attend if their pet was invited, while 12% would politely decline a wedding invite to keep their pup by their side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For over half of pet parents, 55%, the perfect holiday isn’t complete without their furry companion, choosing destinations with pet-friendly stays. It seems a pet passport is just as essential as a beach towel!

Puppy love

Our bond with our pets goes beyond everyday live - it’s a lifelong commitment. In fact, 22% of pet parents have included their four-legged companions in their will, while 71% have already chosen a guardian to ensure their beloved pet is cared for, no matter what.

“The fact that so many Brits are embracing the influence that pets have in their lives, from relationships to friendships and even which social events we attend without them, shows just how deep the bond has become”, says Clinical Animal Behaviourist, Karen Wild.

Karen continues: “Pets have truly become fully-fledged family members who shape the lives of their owners in ways we never could have imagined.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our pets depend on us to lead happy and healthy lives, so it’s good news that people are saying they put their dogs and cats at the forefront when it comes to lifestyle and relationships too.

Pet-approved pairings

“And just like our human loved ones, we want to understand them better – from their unique personalities to the potential health risks they might be predisposed to, so that we can enjoy many more moments together.”

Christine Fong, General Manager at Wisdom Panel adds: “Every DNA sample we analyse fuels our research and brings us closer to the next scientific breakthrough in pet health.

“That means when pet parents trust Wisdom Panel with their dog or cat's genetic testing, they aren't just getting invaluable insights about their pet, they're contributing to the health and well-being of future generations of pets, too.

“That's the power of the community we have built together."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This survey marks 5 million pets tested by Wisdom Panel™, a huge step towards unlocking genetic insights to combat hereditary diseases. These breakthrough insights offer first-hand behavioural predications to help pet parents better understand their pets and strengthen their bond.

To learn about Wisdom Panel's journey to 5 million pets tested, including more pet parent insights and unique stories of how genetic testing has impacted pets and their people, visit wisdompanel.com/en-gb/5-million-pet-dna-tests.

The Wisdom Panel ™ Premium Kit, RRP £139.99, screens for 365+ breeds, 260+ genetic health conditions, 50+ physical traits, 15 behavioural predispositions and helps to identify any relatives, allowing pet parents to understand their pet as the individual that they are.

Just collect a quick 15-second swab of the inside of your pet’s cheek and place the swab in the pre-paid envelope included in your kit. 2-3 weeks later your results will be available!

For more information about the Wisdom Panel™ range for dogs and cats, visit www.wisdompanel.com