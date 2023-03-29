ITV has confirmed a special tribute to Paul O’Grady will air this Easter following the TV legend’s death

The public is mourning the death of TV legend Paul O’Grady following the news of his death on Tuesday March, 28. O’Grady has been a household name for decades, stealing the hearts of the nation with his work from his drag act Lily Savage to his welcoming chat shows.

TV schedules have been edited to celebrate the exceptional career of Paul O’Grady with ITV airing a repeat of Paul O’Grady’s For the Love of Dogs: A Royal Special in place of gameshow The Chase. The show was in celebration of 160 years of Battersea Dogs and Cats Home and Paul was joined by Camilla, now Queen Consort, in the special episode.

ITV also confirmed further scheduling changes include a special tribute to the TV star called ‘For the Love of Paul O’Grady’ that willair at 8pm on Sunday, April 9.

It was well known that O’Grady had a passion for dogs. The TV star had many in his familyand he even fronted a show titled Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs. The show has ran for 10 seasons, and ITV have confirmed it will return for its brand new 11th series as originally planned before O’Grady’s unexpected death.

The beloved show is set at Battersea Dogs and Cats Home.Throughout the series, Paul has met a number of members of the Battersea staff to discuss the dogs in their care who come to the home as strays or because their owners can’t look after them anymore. Each episode follows the dog’s progress.

TV’s Managing Director of Media and Entertainment, Kevin Lygo spoke on behalf of ITV. He said: "We are fortunate to have had a long association with Paul, at ITV. He was a huge, inimitable talent, delighting our viewers through his comedy and entertainment with a warmth, humour and joy that audiences of all generations related to and connected with.

“He had a profound passion for animals too, which resonated with so many viewers, and For The Love of Dogs remains one of our best-loved series, and a really special programme for so many. All those who worked with Paul are shocked and deeply saddened at his passing and the thoughts of everyone at ITV are with Paul’s loved ones."

How to watch Paul O’Grady: For The Love of Dogs series