Over the next few weeks, customers will be able to visit Paperchase stores for the last time and get discounts of up to 50% off certain items.

More than 100 Paperchase stores will down shutters permanently over the coming weeks after the stationery retailer collapsed into administration last month. A total of 106 stand alone shops and concession stands across the UK will gradually begin to close for good in another huge blow for the high street.

It is estimated the closures will affect around 900 jobs. The exact date each store will close is unknown as it will vary depending on how much stock shops have left to sell.

In January, Tesco announced it had acquired the Paperchase brand, but not its shops. In a statement, managing director of home and clothing Jan Marchant said the brand was “well-loved by so many” and the supermarket was “proud to bring it to Tesco stores across the UK”.

The Paperchase website closed for good last Friday, with customers told of the news in an email sent a few days before. The retailer told shoppers that it was with a “heavy heart” it was closing its online store.

Paperchase in the Queensgate Shopping Centre in Peterborough, which is set to close on Saturday.

The firm also thanked customers who gave the brand “support and loyalty” over the years. Over the next few weeks, customers will be able to visit stores for the last time and get discounts of up to 50% off certain items.

Paperchase was founded in 1968 by art students Judith Cash and Eddie Pond who opened a store in Kensington, London. Since then it has changed hands numerous times, with WH Smith and the now defunct US books retailer Borders among its previous owners.

Full list of Paperchase stores that are closing

The list includes stand alone stores as well as Paperchase concessions based at Arnotts, Selfridges and Next.