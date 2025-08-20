One in three Brits will picnic 'no matter the weather' | SWNS

One in three Brits will picnic 'no matter the weather' - come rain or shine - resorting to eating in the car or under an umbrella.

A poll, of 2,000 adults, found 20 per cent said unpredictable weather adds to the ‘fun’ of summer meals.

A third (31 per cent) believe going ahead with an outdoor plan, despite the rain, is just part of being British.

The typical picnicker will enjoy three a year - although 19 per cent of them are fully expected to be disrupted by weather.

And the best foods to survive a picnic downpour were revealed to be fruit, crisps - and chocolate bars.

The research also uncovered just how much thought goes into the contents of a picnic basket - for 30 per cent, nostalgic British treats are a must-pack, with chocolate bars and coffee among the top summer staples.

A spokesperson for Nestlé UK and Ireland, which commissioned the research, said: "There’s something quintessentially British about a picnic - whether it’s blazing sunshine or a stubborn grey sky.

“We’ll still lay out the blanket, unpack the homemade sandwich, break off some chocolate and make the best of it, as the study shows.

“And that sense of British comfort hits a little harder when so many of our go-to picnic treats come from brands that are part of Britain’s heritage too.”

The research found more than half (52 per cent) said they’re more likely to buy food and drink if they know it’s made in Britain, while 29 per cent say they often check the packaging to confirm its origin before buying it.

The top reasons cited for buying British items include product quality (61 per cent), supporting the economy (55 per cent) and backing local jobs (47 per cent).

Separately, almost a third (31 per cent) say picnics are among their favourite British summertime childhood moments.

Of those who’ll find an alternative place to eat if the weather interferes with a picnic, 47 per cent are keen not to waste the prepared food.

With 28 per cent of those polled, via OnePoll, just determined to have a picnic of some sort, while 12 per cent chase that nostalgic feeling.

The Nestlé spokesperson added: “It just proves that for many of us, summer picnics are about feeling connected - to our favourite memories, our national quirks and everything the British summer season has to offer.

“What makes those moments even more special is the familiar food and drink that brings it all together.

“There’s a real sense of pride in choosing British-made products that have been part of our summer traditions for generations.

“Many of the treats we reach for in those moments are made right here in Britain – something the research shows us people are especially proud of.

“It’s not just about taste, it’s about supporting jobs, communities and the heritage behind our favourite brands.”