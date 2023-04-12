Here’s all you need to know about the upcoming Off Menu: Live shows as the podcast is set to hit the road.

Comedians Ed Gamble and James Acaster are set to hit the road this autumn as they take their popular Off Menu podcast on tour. The confirmed string of shows will mark the podcast’s first live tour.

Ed Gamble and James Acaster have announced their magical restaurant series in which they invite special guests to share their dream dinner menu, is going on tour. The news was confirmed on the podcast’s Twitter on Wednesday (April 12).

The Off Menu: Live tour is set to head to cities across the UK for a total of eight shows. Starting in October, the live shows will kick off in Birmingham before wrapping up the following month in Dublin.

The comedians, who recently appeared on Celebrity Hunted, will also host the Off Menu show in front of audiences in the capital, Glasgow, Manchester and Nottingham. Tickets are set to go on sale at the end of the week (April 14), with fans also able to register for presale.

We break down everything you need to know about the 2023 Off Menu Live shows and how fans can bag tickets.

Off Menu: Live 2023 tour dates list of dates

October 8 - Birmingham, Hippodrome

October 10 - London, Royal Albert Hall

October 11 - Bristol, Hippodrome

October 18 - Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall

October 21 - Glasgow, SEC Armadillo

October 29 - Manchester, O2 Apollo

November 25 - Brighton, Dome

November 28 - Dublin, Bord Gáis Energy Theatre

How to get Off Menu: Live 2023 tickets

The general sale of tickets will start from this Friday, April 14 and will be available online via Ticketmaster as well as directly with the venues set to host the tour.