News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Prince Harry says Piers Morgan encouraged illegal targeting of Diana
4 minutes ago Prince opens up on “difficult” United time after pledge to Blades fans
46 minutes ago Disney+ Welcome to Wrexham season 2: release date and how to watch
54 minutes ago Next week’s nurses’ strike ruled ‘partly unlawful’
3 hours ago Huge manhunt underway after ‘suspicious’ death of pregnant teacher
3 hours ago King Charles’ coronation to bring Stone of Destiny back to England
Breaking

Nurses’ strike to be cut short as high court rules it ‘partly unlawful’

The RCN strike will be cut short after the high court ruled it “partly unlawful.”

Chelsie Sewell
By Chelsie Sewell
Published 27th Apr 2023, 12:36 BST

The Royal College of Nurses (RCN) strike due to start on Sunday (April 30) has been cut short after a high court judge ruled it as being “partly unlawful”. Tens of thousands of nurses were due to take part, but lawyers for Health Secretary, Steve Barclay,  argued the RCN did not have a mandate for a planned 48-hour strike.

The judge ruled that the RCN’s six-month mandate for strike action would have lapsed by Tuesday. Now, the nurses’ strike will end on bank holiday Monday instead.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The case was brought forward after NHS Employers said it believed the last day of the planned strike was not covered by the mandate as the ballots closed on November 2, 2022 at midday. It had argued that could invalidate the whole strike and urged the government to look into the case.

Most Popular

    The government contested that the part of the strike that fell on Tuesday May 2 was unlawful. Ahead of the court hearing the RCN said it would have to accept the judgement as it would "never do anything illegal".

    Royal College of Nurses members, campaigning for fair pay and conditions, pictured previously taking part in industrial action at Altnagelvin Hospital. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2250GS - 38Royal College of Nurses members, campaigning for fair pay and conditions, pictured previously taking part in industrial action at Altnagelvin Hospital. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2250GS - 38
    Royal College of Nurses members, campaigning for fair pay and conditions, pictured previously taking part in industrial action at Altnagelvin Hospital. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2250GS - 38
    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    But it accused Health Secretary Steve Barclay of bullying nurses and using "draconian anti-trade union legislation".

    Related topics:NursesNHSHigh CourtLawyersGovernmentTens of thousands