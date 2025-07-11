North West Turns Up the Heat on BBQ Culture

Over a third of residents upgrade their gardens as Manchester, Sheffield and Liverpool lead the grilling revolution.

As Britain basks in yet another summer scorcher, the North West is proving it’s not just the sun making things sizzle. According to new research from Bar-Be-Quick, creators of the original instant barbecue, more than a third (36%) of residents in the North West have transformed their outdoor spaces to make alfresco dining a fixture of everyday life.

The upgrades span the full BBQ spectrum – 19% have improved their grilling set-up, 8% now have an outdoor kitchen, and 8% boast a fire pit. Liverpool (20%), Manchester (21%) and Sheffield (21%) are leading the trend for outdoor living, with 11% of Mancunians going all-in by adding kitchen-style features like pizza ovens and prep areas to their gardens.

These changes are fuelling a more regular grilling routine too. One in five (20%) North West residents say they eat outdoors every few days, with 25% of people in Liverpool dining alfresco weekly. Manchester (22%) and Sheffield (19%) aren’t far behind – proving the region’s appetite for outdoor living is well and truly fired up.

Kamado Rotisserie Chicken

"There's been a real shift in how we view our gardens in recent years. They're no longer just spaces to sit, they're places to cook, connect and create memorable moments," says Caroline Morris, spokesperson for Bar-Be-Quick.

"Whether it's a quick weekday grill or a slow-smoked weekend feast, barbecuing has become a big part of how we socialise and enjoy the warmer months. It's not just a trend, fast becoming part of the fabric of British summer."

North West’s Favourite Flavours: Burgers, Ribs and Chicken Rule the Grill

When it comes to BBQ fare, burgers top the North West’s list, with 42% of residents choosing them as their go-to grill item. Bangers (sausages and hot dogs) follow at 39%, with beef or ribs (31%) and chicken wings or drumsticks (30%) also making strong showings. Grilled vegetables (16%) complete the top five - a sign that even traditional plates are getting a modern, balanced twist.

Grilled Halloumi Salad

“Barbecuing has evolved into a true culinary experience in the UK. It’s no longer limited to burgers and buns. People are embracing bolder, more adventurous recipes and transforming their gardens into open-air kitchens,” says Chef Pete Cooks, JnrChef.

Who's Who at the BBQ

It’s not just what they’re cooking - it’s how they’re doing it. Brits have embraced a range of barbecue personas. While almost a fifth (18%) of those surveyed proudly declare themselves the 'Grill Master', apron-clad and in total control, others take on more relaxed roles.

A further 17% regard themselves as the 'Social Butterfly', flitting between guests with a drink in hand, and 13% are the 'Taste Tester', hovering by the food for "quality control."

Dry rub BBQ Chicken

Liverpool leads the region for ‘Grill Masters’, with 27% of residents proudly claiming command of the tongs. Manchester, on the other hand, embraces the food-first mindset, with 18% identifying as the ‘Taste Tester’ – hovering near the grill for crucial quality control.

Back Garden Becomes the New Dining Room

Britain's growing love affair with outdoor cooking is no longer just a summertime treat; it's become an everyday ritual. Faced with the rising cost of dining out, more people are turning to the grill at home.

Among 25 to 34-year-olds, one in ten (10%) admitted to cooking outdoors daily during the summer months. Nearly a quarter of 35 to 44-year-olds do so every few days.

Have We Caught Up with the US?

According to the new study, over a third of Brits (39%) believe the UK has now caught up with the US when it comes to barbecue culture. Among those, 14% think we're fully on par in terms of food and gear, while 25% believe we're nearly there. Just 15% feel that we still have a long way to go.

When asked what makes or breaks a great BBQ, a quarter (25%) said great company, followed by 20% who prioritised the weather and 16% who cited ice-cold drinks. Other essentials included a good grill, sauces and sides, and music to keep the mood alive.

Your BBQ Inspiration Starts Here

Whether you're smoking brisket, mastering grilled halloumi, or curious about seafood on the grill, Bar-Be-Quick is here to help elevate your alfresco experience.

For recipes, tips, and BBQ safety advice, visit: www.bbqrecipe.co.uk

* Survey conducted by OnePoll in June 2025 among 2,000 UK adults aged 16+

