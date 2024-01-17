The rapper has announced a world tour, with stops in UK cities.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

US rapper Nicki Minaj has announced a world tour of her fifth studio album, Pink Friday 2.

Taking to social media, the singer who is known for her huge hits such as Super Bass, Anaconda, Starships and many more, as well as collaborations with the likes of Little Mix, David Guetta and Drake - announced the tour, with UK dates included.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for the daily Trending Today. Get the stories the internet is talking about to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For the UK leg of the Pink Friday 2 tour, Minaj will kick it off in Manchester on May 25 before heading to Birmingham, London and Glasgow.

Due to tickets selling out very quickly, Minaj further announced extra dates for the tour, which included a second show in Manchester.

Nicki Minaj will be heading to the UK to tour her brand-new album, Pink Friday 2.

The full UK venues and dates are:

Manchester Co-op Live on May 25

Birmingham Resorts World Arena on May 26

London The O2 on May 28

Glasgow OVO Hydro on May 29

Manchester Co-op Live on May 30