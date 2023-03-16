NHS unions and government reach pay offer deal - new strikes paused

The NHS unions and the government confirmed an agreement had been reached in a joint statement issued on Thursday afternoon.

The government and NHS unions have reached an agreement over a long running dispute over pay. The development means future strikes planned by the unions have now been paused.

A joint statement from the NHS Staff Council and the government reads: “The Government and the NHS Staff Council – which brings together NHS employers and unions representing the Agenda for Change workforce – have completed negotiations and reached a final offer.

“This includes additional pay for 2022/23 and a pay settlement for 2023/24. Both sides believe it represents a fair and reasonable settlement that acknowledges the dedication of NHS staff, while acknowledging the wider economic pressures currently facing the UK.

“Those unions with mandates for industrial action – RCN, Unison, GMB, CSP, Unite and BDA – will now consult their members in consultations that will be held over the coming weeks. Strike action will continue to be paused while these ballots are ongoing.”

