New season of 100-ball cricket event, The Hundred, launches outside ‘Number 10’

Compare the Market mascots Carl and Aleksandr appeared outside what looks remarkably like 10 Downing Street to mark the start of 'The Hundred'.
The annual 100-ball cricket event, which is sponsored by the price comparison website, features teams from across England and Wales, and begins today (Tuesday, July 23).
Oval Invincibles will take on Birmingham Phoenix in the first game at the Kia Oval.
Mascots make a stir as 'The Hundred' kicks off
The month-long competition ends on Sunday August 18 when the winners of the event will be decided.
Each game day of the tournament, which launched in 2021, is a double-header of men’s and women’s matches.
Last year’s winners of the women’s competition were Southern Brave, while Oval Invincibles were victorious in the men’s event.
