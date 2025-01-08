New research reveals Sheffield as a social media influencer hub

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New research reveals side hustling hotspots across the country, with Manchester, Belfast and London topping the list, as Sheffield emerges as a surprising social media influencer hub.

As Brits continue to face the effects of the rising cost of living in 2025, new research has revealed that half of Brits (48%) have turned to a side hustle to make extra cash. From dog walking to DJ-ing, the data commissioned by small business insurance provider, Simply Business, reveals Manchester is the UK’s side hustle capital.

The study of over 2,000 respondents found that 55% of Manchester residents admitted to having more than one income stream. Belfast came in close second with 53% using their entrepreneurial spirit to develop their side businesses, while London (52%) completed the top three.

The research also revealed Sheffield as a surprise hotspot for social media influencers, with a higher percentage (8%) of people earning money from content creation alongside their full time job than any other city in the UK.

When it comes to the most popular side hustles, the top five include being a Vinted or eBay seller (10%), cleaning (6%), selling homemade arts and crafts (5%), offering healthcare services (5%) and being a social media influencer (5%).

Top 10 cities for side hustlers:

Manchester - 55%

Belfast - 53%

London - 52%

Birmingham - 52%

Bristol - 51%

Nottingham - 50%

Plymouth - 48%

Leeds - 48%

Liverpool - 47%

Sheffield - 45%

Julie Fisher, UK CEO at Simply Business says: “As the UK continues to face a cost of living crisis, it's encouraging to see that our entrepreneurial spirit is alive and well – with an increasing number of Brits turning to side hustles to find financial freedom.

"Whether it's side hustlers, small businesses, or the self-employed, our economic growth hinges on the success of an innovative and resilient community of entrepreneurs.

"With almost half of all UK adults now running a side hustle, we should celebrate and support the growth of these ventures and the innovative, inspiring people behind them. We believe they deserve the best, and I’m determined to see us continue to protect and support their success”.