New guidance for households in Sheffield as rogue trader complaints increase 24%

Households in Sheffield are urged to be vigilant as it emerged more than 22,500 complaints were made to Citizens Advice in England about rogue traders between January and October 2024, an increase of nearly a quarter (24%) compared to the same time last year.

The concerns raised related to home maintenance and improvement work which included poor quality plumbing, electrical work and chimney repairs. Insulation upgrades saw the biggest increase in complaints, with the figure more than doubling.

These so called ‘cowboy tradespeople’ seek to take advantage of consumers looking to keep costs down amid the cost-of-living crisis and stretched household finances. They often advertise through social media platforms, such as Facebook Marketplace, and impersonate heating technicians, plumbers and other skilled tradespeople.

Their poor quality work can lead to unsafe or inefficient heating systems and additional costs, with the average homeowner spending over £1,800 to repair the damage (CIPHE).

In response OFTEC, a registration body for off-gas grid heating technicians, is reminding households to do their research before booking a tradesperson. The advice includes:

1. Check their credentials. Before letting a tradesperson work in your home, check they are appropriately qualified. If you need your heating system updated or serviced, using a technician who is registered with GasSafe (for mains gas) or OFTEC (for heating oil, solid fuel and renewables) provides additional reassurance that they have undergone professional training and are regularly inspected to ensure they are following best practice. Importantly, make sure they are qualified for the specific heating system they are working on, whether it’s a boiler, solid fuel appliance or a heat pump.

2. Do your own research. Anyone can create a simple website, leaflet or business card. Always search for the company’s name online to see if there are any complaints from other customers. You could also look for reviews and speak with neighbours or family for recommendations. If technicians are displaying an accreditation on their van or website, ensure this hasn’t expired. OFTEC offers a simple online tool to check in real time if a technician is registered.

3. Don’t cut back on servicing. Having your heating system serviced at least once a year ensures everything is working correctly and efficiently. This helps to avoid problems which may require an emergency call out when we are in a hurry and can forget to do our due diligence. If you’re on oil heating, make sure the technician inspects your tank for any signs of corrosion or potential leaks. Spring is a good time to book a service as technicians tend to be less busy than during the winter period.

4. Avoid DIY repairs. A botched DIY repair can be just as damaging as work by an unqualified technician. Following the pandemic, demand has soared for home improvement services, which means you may have to wait longer for a visit from your usual tradesperson. Resist the temptation to attempt fixing the problem yourself. Remember, heating systems are not consumer gadgets you should try to repair. They are a utility and can be very dangerous if worked on by someone unqualified.

5. Beware of doorstep offers. Be cautious of unexpected doorstep traders, especially if they try to pressure you into making a quick decision. Don’t hesitate to take a step back and ask them to return another time so you can consider their offer. This also gives you time to do your research and check their credentials.

Malcolm Farrow, from OFTEC, commented: “With the increased cost of living, households are understandably trying to save money wherever they can. Rogue traders are sadly using this situation to target households with pressure selling and shoddy workmanship.

“Always do your research before letting a tradesperson in your home, and don’t be afraid to ask for their credentials. If genuine, a trader will be more than happy to provide them. Whilst it can be tempting to go for the cheapest option, if you’re quoted a price significantly lower than all the others it could be a scam that leaves you with an expensive repair bill.

“To help households find a trusted technician, OFTEC has a dedicated search function on our website. You can also use this to check the details of a company you have spoken with. If you have any concerns about a heating technician, speak with us directly.”

Check a local heating technician’s registration online at www.oftec.org or www.gassaferegister.co.uk.