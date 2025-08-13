New data reveals there are 1.58 parks per 100 children living in Sheffield
Intrigued by this, the experts atPolybound, a Rubber Crumb supplier analysed gov.uk data to find the total number of parks per local authority. The number of children in the local authorities was sourced from ONS, to eventually find which local authority has the most play parks per 100 children.
The results:
|Local Authority
|Total parks
|Total children under 15
|Parks per 100 children
|North Yorkshire
|5,009
|99,915
|5.01
|York
|1,134
|30,629
|3.70
|East Riding of Yorkshire
|1,546
|54,475
|2.84
|Kirklees
|2,127
|87,243
|2.44
|Wakefield
|1,603
|66,827
|2.40
|North Lincolnshire
|691
|30,335
|2.28
|Leeds
|3,446
|154,770
|2.23
|Sheffield
|1,605
|101,403
|1.58
|Doncaster
|843
|58,089
|1.45
|Kingston upon Hull
|779
|53,802
|1.45
Sheffield has one of the fewest parks per 100 children under the age of 15 in the North East, at 1.58. This is under a third of the number of parks per 100 children than in York (3.70), who have a child population (30,629).
North Yorkshire has the most parks per 100 children under the age of 15 in the North East, at 5.01. This is over triple the number of parks per 100 children than in Sheffield (1.58), who have a child population (101,403) that is just 1.4% larger than North Yorkshire (99,915).
About PebbleGlue
PebbleGlue is an innovative product by Polybound, designed to provide homeowners with a simple and effective way to secure loose gravel while maintaining a natural, aesthetic look. Made with eco-friendly, non-toxic materials, PebbleGlue offers a safe, durable, and easy-to-use solution for gardens, pathways, and family-friendly outdoor spaces.