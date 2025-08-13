New data reveals there are 1.58 parks per 100 children living in Sheffield

This summer holidays many parents will start to think about what they can do to keep their children entertained during this break, but are there enough free activities?

Intrigued by this, the experts atPolybound, a Rubber Crumb supplier analysed gov.uk data to find the total number of parks per local authority. The number of children in the local authorities was sourced from ONS, to eventually find which local authority has the most play parks per 100 children.

Local Authority Total parks Total children under 15 Parks per 100 children North Yorkshire 5,009 99,915 5.01 York 1,134 30,629 3.70 East Riding of Yorkshire 1,546 54,475 2.84 Kirklees 2,127 87,243 2.44 Wakefield 1,603 66,827 2.40 North Lincolnshire 691 30,335 2.28 Leeds 3,446 154,770 2.23 Sheffield 1,605 101,403 1.58 Doncaster 843 58,089 1.45 Kingston upon Hull 779 53,802 1.45

Sheffield has one of the fewest parks per 100 children under the age of 15 in the North East, at 1.58. This is under a third of the number of parks per 100 children than in York (3.70), who have a child population (30,629).

North Yorkshire has the most parks per 100 children under the age of 15 in the North East, at 5.01. This is over triple the number of parks per 100 children than in Sheffield (1.58), who have a child population (101,403) that is just 1.4% larger than North Yorkshire (99,915).

