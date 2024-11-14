New community retrofit hub project to help Sheffield households make energy efficiency improvements

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Communities in Sheffield and Burnley will have access to new local energy action teams to help make their homes more energy efficient, through fuel poverty charity National Energy Action’s new pilot project.

Funded by Skipton Building Society, National Energy Action is establishing community-based energy action teams who will aim to ensure that vulnerable, low-income householders can benefit from energy efficiency retrofit measures to make their homes warmer, healthier and ready for future decarbonisation.

The energy crisis has shone a harsh light on how our leaky homes are leaving UK households exposed to worldwide energy shocks. Households currently need to use far more energy and pay higher bills than they should because of how inefficient our homes are.

Funding is available under government programmes and schemes to improve homes. Yet research consistently shows that groups vulnerable to fuel poverty can be unaware of what is available, and that most householders are unsure whether measures would be effective or suitable for their homes.

National Energy Action's retrofit hubs will help households in Sheffield and Burnley make their homes more energy efficient.

Building trust is key

National Energy Action’s experience from retrofit projects demonstrates how outcomes are greatly improved if householders are supported by someone they can trust, and if they have a sense of agency in the work being carried out.

The energy action teams will work at the heart of the selected communities to help people understand what opportunities are available for their homes and what the benefits of those measures are likely to be. They will help households to apply for grants and support them through the installation process, including making sure that those households can be confident that work meets all relevant standards and that suitable levels of aftercare are in place. The team will also be able to fill gaps in funding where this may be needed.

Alongside this, the energy action teams will map out what retrofit measures are most needed in their area, build partnerships, and adopt good practice from other initiatives. Through this they will be able to drive concerted and co-ordinated action so that as many local homes as possible are made more affordable to heat and more comfortable to live in.

National Energy Action Director of Homes Colin Timmins says, ‘We can’t confine fuel poverty to history until we make people’s homes less leaky. We see the community retrofit hub project as a key way to empower low-income households with the knowledge and access to the means to improve their homes and lower their energy bills. A locally-based team means people can come in, sit down and speak to an expert – there’s simply nothing better for building trust.’

Abigail Wallbank, Group Social Impact Senior Specialist, Skipton, says, ‘We’re pleased to be partnering with National Energy Action on this vital project, which will help make energy efficiency more accessible for communities in Sheffield and Burnley. By funding community-based energy support teams, we hope to help bridge the knowledge gap, providing trusted, local expertise to guide households through each step - from understanding available grants to ensuring high-quality installations. This project is about empowering people with both knowledge and support, and ultimately, it’s about creating lasting change for these communities and their future.’

Alongside the practical work of the project, National Energy Action will carry out social evaluation to better understand the impacts of this work and will advocate at a local, regional and national level to influence those who design energy efficiency programmes to make decisions that consider and include the needs of vulnerable low-income householders.

Wednesday 27 November is National Energy Action’s Fuel Poverty Awareness Day. The charity will be sharing more details about this project and others on LinkedIn, Twitter/X, Facebook and Instagram using the hashtag #FuelPovertyAwarenessDay.