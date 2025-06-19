New BSI Standard Targets Microplastics in Drinking Water to Protect Public Health

BS ISO 5667-27 offers first official guidance on detecting harmful microplastics in UK water supplies

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new BSI standard, BS ISO 5667-27:2025, is making waves across the UK water industry as it brings urgent focus to the growing concern over microplastic contamination in drinking water. The standard has been featured in both Water Magazine and the Water Industry Journal, and is being hailed as a critical step in protecting water quality, ecosystems, and human health.

Most Popular

What’s the Risk?

Microplastics are now being found in the water we drink.

Microplastics

These tiny plastic particles from packaging, clothing fibres, and industrial waste are increasingly showing up in freshwater systems and treated water supplies. Although research into long-term health impacts is still ongoing, early studies suggest links to inflammation, organ damage, and potential hormone disruption.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The World Health Organisation has already warned of the need for urgent research, and regulators are responding with new frameworks to tackle the threat.

BS ISO 5667-27: Setting the Standard

Practical sampling guidance for water professionals

The new BSI guidance outlines internationally recognised methods for detecting microplastics in drinking water and other sources. It includes procedures such as grab sampling, cascade filtration, and net trawling, all designed to support consistent, high-quality environmental data.

This means water companies and environmental consultants can now implement a reliable, standardised approach to measuring microplastic levels across the water network, from abstraction to tap.

Training the Workforce: New EUSR Course Supports Microplastic Defence

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New regulations require new awareness – and the industry is stepping up

To support the implementation of safe, compliant practices across the sector, the EUSR Products for Drinking Water course has been relaunched with renewed focus on product hygiene, material approval, and contamination control.

The course is aimed at operatives, supervisors, managers, procurement teams, and contractors who work with products in direct contact with drinking water, whether installing fittings or sourcing materials. Participants gain awareness of:

The Water Fittings Regulations

How to identify approved products

The importance of product hygiene and traceability

and traceability Their role in preventing contamination, including from microplastics

“By linking product compliance with emerging standards like BS ISO 5667-27, we’re giving professionals the knowledge they need to protect both supply chain integrity and public health,” said Catherine Storer, Executive Director at Essential Site Skills.

Book Now: Be Part of the Solution

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fight against microplastics starts with awareness and ends with action. Equip your team with the knowledge they need to safeguard water quality and uphold public health standards.

Book your place on the EUSR Products for Drinking Water course today. Because when it comes to drinking water, compliance isn’t optional, it’s critical.