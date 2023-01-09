Inside Job creator Shion Takeuchi confirms the cancellation on Twitter.

Fans of Inside Job have been left devastated after Netflix cancelled the popular adult animated series after one season. The decision was confirmed by creator Shion Takeuchi in a statement posted to Twitter on Monday morning (January 9) amid rumours of its premature cancellation.

Starrring Lizzy Caplan and Clark Duke as the voices of Reagan Ridley and Brett Hand, the show centres on socially-awkward scientist Reagan and the misadventures she gets up to with her dysfunctional co-workers at Cognito, a shadow government organisation.

Takeuchi said : "I’m sorry guys, it’s true. I’m heartbroken to confirm that Netflix has decided to cancel Season 2 of Inside Job. Over the years, these characters have become real people to me, and I am devastated not to be able to watch them grow up.”

Reagan and Brett deserved to get their ending and finally find happiness. And I would have loved to be able to share what was in store with you all. To everyone who watched, thank you for coming along on the ride. Even though I’m sad, it helps to know that there’s people out there who cared just as much about these characters as me."

Her confirmation comes in the wake of now-deleted tweets by one of the show’s writers, Chase Mitchell on Saturday (January 7). He said: "I hate posts like this but our show got cancelled on Friday. I dunno if I was allowed to say this but honestly that streamer does not care about animation anymore so who gives a s**t."

The cancellation has prompted Inside Jobs’ fans to express their frustration on Twitter. One said: “It was such a great show. I’m so bummed we’re not getting more. But that’s one hell of a season. Everyone who worked on it should be proud as heck.” Another wrote: “I’m actually devastated.”

Inside Job’s Season One, Part One debuted on Netflix with 10 episodes on October 22, 2021. The show returned on November 18, 2022 for Season One, Part Two, which added eight episodes, increasing the total for Season One to 18.

In June 2022, it was reported that Inside Job had been renewed for a full second season, in addition to the then-upcoming Part Two. Nonetheless, it appears that decision has been reversed. All 18 episodes of Season 1 of Inside Job are presently available on Netflix.

Only arriving on Netflix in October, Inside Job has been a big success for the streaming platform. The series focuses on managing the world's conspiracies as a full-time job for an awkward genius and her dysfunctional co-workers. Lizard people? Real. The moon landing? Fake.