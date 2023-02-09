National Pizza Day often sees restaurants and takeaways offer big savings on the food favourite - here’s where to get the best deals.

National Pizza Day 2023 is upon us. The annual foodie celebration that lands today (Thursday, February 9) is the day to pay homage to the beautiful dough-based dish from Italy and to indulge in your pizza fantasies.

Whether that’s adding controversial pineapple as a topping or dipping your crust into a vat of garlic mayo, it’s the time to do it - we won’t tell anyone. Most of the UK’s biggest restaurants and takeaways offer big savings on their pizzas around this time, so it’s the perfect time to treat yourself.

So, where can you grab a good deal on National Pizza Day 2023? Here’s everything you need to know - we’ll be adding new offers as they come in.

Pizza Hut

Pizza Hut is offering some great deals for National Pizza Day. These include:

50% off when you spend £25 or more

My Box Meal deal - for just £6.99 (click and collect) or £10.99 (delivery), customers can grab their own individual meal deal which includes a small pizza, side and drink

Or if you miss out on National Pizza Day, the chain is offering customers the chance to snap up these deals for the remainder of February:

Monday Madness (Mondays only) - order any large pizza for £9.99

Two’s day Tuesdays (Tuesdays only) - order any two pizzas for the price of one

You can order for delivery or find your closest store on the Pizza Hut website .

Greggs

Greggs has joined forces with Just Eat to offer customers a free slice of pizza when you spend £12.50 on your order with the delivery service. Customers can choose from toppings including Margherita, Pepperoni, Spicy Mexican Chicken and Pepperoni hot shot.

To claim, download the Just Eat app or visit the Just Eat website and place your order with Greggs on Thursday, February 9.

Pizza Express

Pizza Express has teamed up with Deliveroo to offer fans a special offer for National Pizza Day. Customers ordering via the delivery service can get 20% off a ‘Table for 2’ bundle, which includes:

Two starters (choice of Classic Dough Balls ‘PizzaExpress’, Gluten-Free Dough Balls ‘PizzaExpress’ or Garlic Bread with Mozzarella)

Two pizzas (Classic Margherita, Classic American, Gluten-Free Margherita, Gluten-Free American, Romana Margherita or Romana American available as an upgrade).

Zizzi

Zizzi has also teamed up with Deliveroo to offer customers a whopping 20% off its entire menu. A spokeperson said: “Whether customers want to get spicy with the Rustica Picante, or go veggie with the Rustica Primavera, Zizzi lovers can get nearly a fifth of the price knocked off their entire order.”

ASK Italian

